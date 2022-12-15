‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR CONVINCED HE WILL BREEZE PAST CONFIDENCE VOTE ON MONDAY – SENDS ZAHID TO KELANTAN TO PREPARE FOR FLOODS

Anwar looks sure of passing confidence vote

PUTRAJAYA: With the commitment from leaders of all parties involved in his unity government, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is convinced he will breeze past the motion of confidence in Parliament on Monday.The Prime Minister said leaders from Barisan Nasional, Pakatan Harapan, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah as well as Parti Warisan had promised to support him during the motion.

These coalitions and allies are part of the unity government established post-GE15.

“God willing, we will be able to continue (to lead the government). I hope you pray for us as well,” he told reporters after chairing the Cabinet meeting yesterday.

The confidence vote for Anwar’s leadership will be one of the main items on the agenda during the first session of the first term of the 15th Parliament of Malaysia, scheduled to take place on Monday and Tuesday.

Based on the notice issued by Dewan Rakyat secretary Dr Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin, the vote is item number eight in the meeting order.In his maiden media conference after taking his oath as the country’s 10th Prime Minister on Nov 24, Anwar said a vote of confidence would be tabled to put an end to any question of his credibility as prime minister.

Lawmakers have said that the confidence vote would strengthen political stability and put unnecessary “politicking” to rest.

Anwar also said that Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi would be going to Kelantan today to put in place measures in preparation for floods.

He said the Deputy Prime Minister’s visit is also to identify problems, so they could be addressed before floods happen.

“We will make preparations and adopt early measures before the floods occur so that the people can get proper and quick assistance,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid, who chaired the national disaster management committee on Tuesday, had directed agencies to be on alert, even though the flood warning was just a forecast.

With floods forecast to start on Saturday, Ahmad Zahid had also given an assurance that all states affected by rising waters would be given equal and fair treatment.

A weather expert has forecast that the country will experience significant flooding within the next few days due to heavy monsoon rain triggered by the La Nina and Indian Ocean Dipole phenomena.

According to MetMalaysia, three states that may be affected are Kelantan, Terengganu and Perak.

Other areas on standby for floods are the east coast of Sabah and the west coast of Sarawak.

