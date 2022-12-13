WHO IN THIS WORLD CAN DEMAND LIFETIME EMPLOYMENT? – YET BAD EXAMPLE OR NOT, TERMINATED PSD CHIEF SHAFIQ WANTS TO SUE NEW GOVT – CITES HIS ’30 YEARS’ OF SERVICE – BUT REALLY, SO WHAT? WELCOME TO THE REAL WORLD! AND UNLIKE MANY ORDINARY WORKERS, SHAFIQ STILL GETS HIS ‘RETIREMENT BENEFITS’

Axed after 30 years of contribution, livid ex-DG to sue

Mohd Shafiq Abdullah, who has been relieved of his position as Public Service Department director-general, is seeing red over the matter.

In a statement this afternoon, the former top civil servant said he was “shocked” since he had contributed three decades to public service.

“I am dissatisfied with the termination and will take legal action against those involved in this act of ill will against me despite contributing my energy and thoughts for 30 years in the public service,” he added.

However, Shafiq (above), who highlighted several purported attempts to discredit him and frustrate the implementation of changes, advised public servants to remain loyal to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and ruling government, “which adheres to the principles of integrity, is not corrupt and prioritises the interests of the people”.

“To safeguard the good name and interests of those in the public service, this decision by the government will be scrutinised and if required, a legal review will be done,” he said.

Commenting on the letter of termination, which has since gone viral on social media, Shafiq said he was given the letter dated Dec 1, yesterday.

“I was not given a reasonable notice – the termination took effect on Dec 12, the same day (the letter was received),” he added.

Of ruffled feathers, delayed meetings

Shafiq also revealed how his regular spot checks and reprimands to improve the public service had ruffled feathers.

“This did not sit well with certain officers with interests in the public service, as well those outside. There were consistent efforts to ruin my image and reputation through social media and the mass media, which culminated in the termination of my service.

“Since I assumed the director-general post, there have been attempts to prevent me from acting in an efficient manner when several important meetings related to promotions were postponed by the chief secretary to the government as the chairperson of these meetings.

“This delay has left several important positions vacant in the public sector, notably in the top management of ministries and agencies,” he added.

Shafiq said he supported the government’s aspiration to improve and transform the public service.

“I wish to state that the previous cabinet decided not to consider extending the contracts of retired public service officers since it created a financial burden for the government to pay salaries and pensions at the same time.

“This decision, however, could not be implemented immediately because of pressure from certain quarters with vested interests,” he added.

Shafiq also listed the various achievements and policies implemented during his tenure, which included improving all agencies and government departments to ensure optimal and efficient performance, reducing bureaucracy to make public servants more people-orientated and improvements to the rules for validating medical certificates that are over 15 days for outpatient treatment by government medical officers.

A news portal had reported that the termination was based on the disciplinary board’s advice. The decision was made before the 15th general election.

A Facebook account with the name of “Harapan Malaysia” posted an image of a termination letter, alleged to be the one issued to Shafiq, in a group called “Pakatan Harapan Malaysia” last night.

The “Harapan Malaysia” account claimed that Shafiq had violated many civil service rules.

However, Shafiq, in his statement, said he was sincere and honest in the execution of his duties.  MKINI

Ex-JPA chief to sue over sacking

This morning, the government confirmed the sacking of director-general of public services Shafiq Abdullah. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Former director-general of public services (JPA) Shafiq Abdullah has vowed to take legal action over his removal from office.

Shafiq, whose sacking was confirmed today, said he was disappointed by the government’s decision on his position.

“I am dissatisfied with this decision. I will take legal action against those who mistreated me despite my 30 years of service,” he said in a statement.

Shafiq said he only received his “pink slip” yesterday, although it was dated Dec 1. No reasonable notice for his termination was given, he said.

Earlier today, Chief Secretary Zuki Ali confirmed the termination of Shafiq’s services and said it had been done according to procedure.

Zuki said Shafiq will still be entitled to benefits as per Section 10(5)(d) of the Pensions Act 1980, where an officer’s employment has been terminated due to public interest.

Critics of Shafiq, who had leaked his purported termination letter yesterday, accused him of threatening government officers in order to shut them up, promoting staff at his whims and fancies, and dismissing some without reason.

In his statement, Shafiq said he never threatened the public’s interest and has carried out his duties faithfully.

He said his suggestions to improve the quality of service and to carry out spot checks were not welcomed by all civil servants.

“There have been relentless efforts to discredit my reputation through the mass media which culminated in my termination,” he said.

However, he said he still supported the government’s aspiration to improve the civil service.

Shafiq was appointed director-general of the JPA, the federal government’s central agency for the management of the country’s various public services, in February.

Before that, he served as the health ministry secretary-general.  FMT

