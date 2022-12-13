WHO IN THIS WORLD CAN DEMAND LIFETIME EMPLOYMENT? – YET BAD EXAMPLE OR NOT, TERMINATED PSD CHIEF SHAFIQ WANTS TO SUE NEW GOVT – CITES HIS ’30 YEARS’ OF SERVICE – BUT REALLY, SO WHAT? WELCOME TO THE REAL WORLD! AND UNLIKE MANY ORDINARY WORKERS, SHAFIQ STILL GETS HIS ‘RETIREMENT BENEFITS’

PETALING JAYA: Former director-general of public services (JPA) Shafiq Abdullah has vowed to take legal action over his removal from office.
Shafiq, whose sacking was confirmed today, said he was disappointed by the government’s decision on his position.
“I am dissatisfied with this decision. I will take legal action against those who mistreated me despite my 30 years of service,” he said in a statement.
Shafiq said he only received his “pink slip” yesterday, although it was dated Dec 1. No reasonable notice for his termination was given, he said.
Earlier today, Chief Secretary Zuki Ali confirmed the termination of Shafiq’s services and said it had been done according to procedure.
Zuki said Shafiq will still be entitled to benefits as per Section 10(5)(d) of the Pensions Act 1980, where an officer’s employment has been terminated due to public interest.
Critics of Shafiq, who had leaked his purported termination letter yesterday, accused him of threatening government officers in order to shut them up, promoting staff at his whims and fancies, and dismissing some without reason.
In his statement, Shafiq said he never threatened the public’s interest and has carried out his duties faithfully.
He said his suggestions to improve the quality of service and to carry out spot checks were not welcomed by all civil servants.
“There have been relentless efforts to discredit my reputation through the mass media which culminated in my termination,” he said.
However, he said he still supported the government’s aspiration to improve the civil service.
Shafiq was appointed director-general of the JPA, the federal government’s central agency for the management of the country’s various public services, in February.
Before that, he served as the health ministry secretary-general. FMT
MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
