UNPROFESSIONAL, FULL OF HIMSELF & RACIST-TINGED BEHAVIOUR THE REASONS BEHIND PSD CHIEF’S TERMINATION? – ‘ON THE GROUNDS OF PUBLIC INTEREST’ AS MALAYSIA HAS NO NEED OF SUCH LITTLE NAPOLEONS, IF TRUE, SHAFIQ RETIRED AS PSD CHIEF – AMID PUBLIC OUTRAGE OVER HIS BERATING OF AN IMMIGRATION OFFICER

The government has terminated the tenure of Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Mohd Shafiq Abdullah, Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali said today.

Zuki said the termination of Shafiq’s service is in line with rule 49(3) of the Public Officers Regulations Act (Conduct and Discipline) 1993.

He added that Shafiq, 58, has been retired in accordance with subsection 10(5)(d) of the Pensions Act 1980, which allows him to enjoy the retirement benefits to which he is entitled.

“The decision was made after undergoing all of the procedures for termination in the public interest, and after being scrutinised for regularity by the Attorney-General’s Chambers,” he said in a statement.

“On behalf of the government, I express the deepest appreciation and gratitude to Shafiq for his service and devotion to the state as a civil servant.”

While it is unclear why Shafiq has been “sacked”, a viral image of a letter from Zuki to Shafiq said that decision was made on the grounds of public interest.

Shafiq was appointed PSD director-general on February 10 this year.

Just months into his new posting, Shafiq was involved in controversy in August after an immigration officer complained that Shafiq had berated him in public.

An official complaint was lodged by the Immigration Department, which led to an investigation ordered by Zuki.

However, it is uncertain if his removal is related to this incident.

Prior to his appointment as PSD chief, Shafiq was Health Ministry secretary-general.

Shafiq, who has been in the civil service for 30 years, began his career as assistant secretary in the Prime Minister’s Department’s Protocol Division on December 1, 1992.

Apart from Shafiq’s removal, the government is also reported to be looking at replacing Treasury Secretary-General Asri Hamidin. TMI

Top govt official verbally abuses immigration officer, union wants action

The Immigration Services Union of Peninsular Malaysia (KPISM) has expressed its disappointment at what it called as unprofessional behaviour by a top government official for hurling abusive remarks at an immigration officer at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). In a statement today, the union, which represents 14,000 immigration officers, called for action to be taken against Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Mohd Shafiq Abdullah. “We would like to express our dismay and disappointment over the behaviour of the director-general of PSD who yelled and uttered abusive words towards an immigration officer on duty at KLIA,” said KPISM president Khairil Niza Khairuddin. “The incident took place on Aug 3, between 8.40am and 9.40am at the Departure Hall of the KLIA. It started because there was no immigration officer stationed at the VIP room counter. “Immigration officers are not stationed at the VIP room counter 24 hours a day as they are more needed to carry out their duties at the normal counter as compared with the VIP room counter, which will only be opened when there is a need and upon receiving an advance notification. “The officer who was on duty as the KLIA immigration operation head was called, scolded and asked to stand up straight in the middle of the crowd by the director-general,” he added. PSD director-general Mohd Shafiq Abdullah Shafiq’s unprofessional behaviour was not only rude and disrespectful to the public service entity but also caused humiliation to the immigration officer, added Khairil. “His attitude of wanting VVIP treatment shows self-importance and does not care about the plight of the people and other members of the public who patiently queue and wait for their turn to pass inspection at other normal counters. “KPISM urges the government and the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) to take this matter seriously and action must be taken against such an arrogant civil servant. “We fully support all actions that will be taken by the Immigration Department director-general in this matter to uphold the dignity of the immigration officers,” he said. Malaysiakini has attempted to contact Mohd Shafiq for comment.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.