‘THANOS’ AN ENIGMA BY HIMSELF? – BERSATU OFFERS EXCUSES WHY ‘HEAVY-HANDED’ HAMZAH PICKED AS OPPOSITION LEADER AMID SPECULATION BOOTED-OUT EX-PM MUHYIDDIN ‘TOO SHY’ TO TAKE ON THE POST – TO UNVEIL SHADOW CABINET NEXT WEEK

PN ‘bold’ to appoint Hamzah as opposition leader, says MP

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has made a “bold statement” in appointing its secretary-general, Hamzah Zainudin, as opposition leader in the Dewan Rakyat, says a Bersatu leader.

“That should speak volumes (on) where we shall be heading as a coalition,” said Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal in an interview with BFM.

The Machang MP said Hamzah was appointed to the post because of his “gravitas” and “deep experience in government”.

Wan Fayshal said while PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin had similar qualities, Hamzah was an “enigma by himself”.

PN named Hamzah as the opposition leader last week.

Hamzah is the Larut MP and the former home minister.

Asked about claims that PN’s funds for its election campaign partly came from gaming companies, Wan Fayhsal said the funds were largely contributed by its grassroots.

He also said PN obtained funds from private donors, adding that their identities will be disclosed once it is a legal requirement to do so.

“Yes, once the political financing law comes into being, I believe we must be transparent about that. I’m looking forward to that,” he said.

Last week, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim implied that PN’s funds for its election campaign partly came from gaming companies, particularly those that took part in special 4D draws.

In response, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan told Anwar to furnish evidence to back his claim.

He said if Anwar failed to show any proof to support his “wild accusation”, PN will consider taking legal action.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang also rubbished Anwar’s claim, saying that only a deranged person would believe such allegations. FMT

Perikatan to unveil shadow cabinet next week, says Bersatu Youth chief

PERIKATAN Nasional (PN) will reveal its shadow cabinet next week, Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayshal said today.

In radio station BFM’s The Breakfast Grille talk show this morning, the Machang MP said it would not be a cabinet as most people understand it to be. “It won’t be a shadow cabinet per se.” He said it will not assign individual parliamentarians to a portfolio or ministry. The former national unity deputy minister in the Ismail Sabri Yaakob administration said instead, a “cluster” of MPs – two to three – would be assigned to a portfolio or ministry. Wan Ahmad said he is uncertain if he would be assigned to his former portfolio but he would have a key role in the shadow cabinet. “We are going to be a disciplined opposition, to keep the checks and balances in place.” He added that PN will use their position as the opposition wisely. On PN’s rejection of the offer to be part of Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government, Wan Ahmad said that was not a disappointment to him and the coalition. He said instead it is a “a blessing in disguise”. “We do not want to be in cahoots with Barisan Nasional (BN) and Zahid Hamidi,” he said in reference to the corruption-tainted coalition led by Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the Umno president who is still on trial over graft and money-laundering charges. Zahid is now a deputy prime minister in the unity government. Wan Ahmad said PH and BN, in coming together to form the unity government, had committed the “biggest electoral fraud” in the country. “All the election promises made by the PH and the BN are now all lies,” he said. On allegations against PAS, Bersatu’s main partner in PN, that its religious extremism is causing unease, particularly in East Malaysia, Wan Ahmad said it was an “unfair, baseless” social media campaign against the Islamist party. He said if PN was the government, it would govern the country fairly and respect the rights of the minority. The minority, he added, should also understand the position of the majority. “We are not far right”. TMI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.