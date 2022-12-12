WHATEVER GRS OR EVEN SABAH’S OWN STATE LEGAL ADVISOR SAY ON ‘BERSATU 4’ WON’T MATTER – CONTROVERSIAL SPEAKER AZHAR, WHO WAS APPOINTED BY MUHYIDDIN, CAN WHIP UP HIS OWN ‘MAGICAL’ REASONS FOR BY-ELECTIONS

PETALING JAYA: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is confident that the four MPs said to have left Sabah Bersatu will not be affected by the anti-hopping law.

GRS secretary-general Masidi Manjun said the four MPs, who are members of the coalition, were fully aware of the anti-hopping law before they contested in the last general election (GE15).

“They will inform the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, if and when necessary, of their position and will issue a statement accordingly,” he said in a statement.

On Saturday, leaders of Sabah Bersatu said they were leaving the party and would form a new party.

The four newly elected MPs said to have left the party are Armizan Ali (Papar), Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan (Batu Sapi), Jonathan Yasin (Ranau) and Matbali Musah (Sipitang).

Under the anti-hopping law, made by an amendment to the Federal Constitution, MPs stand to lose their seats if they move to another party.

Exceptions are given to MPs sacked by their party or if their party is dissolved or deregistered.

Former law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said yesterday the procedure was for an MP to notify the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat that a casual vacancy had occurred.

The Speaker, having established that there was such a vacancy, must notify the Election Commission and the vacancy must be filled within 60 days.

GRS was formally registered as a coalition in March. Its members were Bersatu, Parti Bersatu Sabah, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and United Sabah National Organisation.

The coalition forms the Sabah state government, in alliance with Barisan Nasional. FMT

Four MPs won seats as GRS direct members, not under Bersatu, says lawyer