KUALA LUMPUR — The Dewan Rakyat Speaker will be the one to decide what happens next to the six MPs from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) following a mass walkout from Bersatu, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman said today.

The law and institutional reform minister said that she is waiting for an official report from the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) on the position of the MPs as well as from Sabah attorney general as the state may have a different “situation”.

“Also I think under Article 49A of the Federal Constitution, the final decision falls to the Speaker,” she told reporters after speaking at the Human Rights Day Forum 2022 at the Royale Chulan Hotel here.

She added that it was not her place to comment further.

On December 10, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor announced that leaders of Sabah Bersatu had unanimously quit the party and would be known as GRS members until it forms a new local party.

He did not name the leaders involved.

Sabah has six MPs who contested and won under the GRS symbol in the November 19 general election.

Two of them hold federal government positions. They are Papar MP Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali who is also minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs); and Batu Sapi MP Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan who is deputy minister of tourism, arts and culture.

The remaining four are Keningau MP Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan, who is also second Sabah deputy chief minister, Tawau MP Lo Su Fui, Ranau MP Datuk Jonathan Yasin, and Sipitang MP Datuk Matbali Musah.

Sabah-based constitutional lawyer Datuk Tengku Fuad Tengku Ahmad told Malay Mail yesterday that these MPs are not in violation of Article 49A of the Federal Constitution — also known as the anti-party hopping law — as they had contested in the recent general election under a GRS ticket.

Article 49A states that a member of a political party who was elected to Parliament shall cease to be a member of the House of Representatives and that member’s seat shall become vacant immediately if such a member resigns his or her party membership or ceases to be a member. MM

I can’t prejudge need for Sabah ex-Bersatu MPs to vacate their seats, says Art Harun

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun will decide on whether there are any vacancies in parliamentary seats once he receives notices about party-hopping by members of parliaments. He said according to the federal constitution, it is the duty of the Speaker to determine the vacancy of the seats after a notice is given. Azhar, however refused to discuss further on the question of whether the four ex-Bersatu MPs in Sabah — Datuk Seri Armizan Ali (Papar), Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan (Batu Sapi), Jonathan Yasin (Ranau) and Matbali Musah (Sipitang) — needed to vacate their parliamentary seats after they announced that they were leaving the party. “I can’t prejudge the matter,” he said when contacted by Berita Harian today. Last Saturday, Sabah Bersatu leaders including all of its elected representatives announced that they would be leaving the party. In a statement, Sabah chief minister and state Bersatu chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the decision came after taking into consideration the current political situation in the country, especially in Sabah. He said the state government, led by the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah- Barisan Nasional (GRS-BN) coalition, also took into account the advice of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on the formation of the federal unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. According to the anti-party hopping law made through an amendment to the Federal Constitution, MPs will lose their seats if they jump to another party. An exception will be made for MPs who were fired from their party, or if their party was disbanded or their registration was cancelled. Procedures state that MPs must inform the Dewan Rakyat Speaker on the vacancy and after verification, he will inform the Election Commission so that the vacancy will be filled in 60 days. NST

MALAY MAIL / NST

