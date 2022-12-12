‘CATCH HIM IF YOU CAN’ ZAHID MANOEUVRES AGAIN TO KEEP HIMSELF & MAT HASAN ‘SAFE’ – LOOKS LIKE NO CONTEST FOR UMNO NO.1 & NO.2 POSTS BECAUSE PARTY IS STILL ‘FRAGILE & UNSTABLE’

PETALING JAYA: Umno is ready to accept any motion that will be proposed at its 2022 general assembly as long as it is meant to strengthen the party and leadership, says its president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The deputy prime minister said all aspects will be considered, including views of Umno Sungai Besar division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos, who proposed for the president and deputy president posts to be uncontested in the next party election.

“That is the personal view of Jamal and we will accept any motion that can strengthen Umno.

“What is more important is that we should close ranks among members and the leadership after we were hit hard in the 15th General Election,” he said.

Zahid said this after attending the Malaysian Chinese Women Entrepreneurs Association 10th anniversary dinner last night.

In a statement yesterday, Jamal had proposed that the positions of Umno president and deputy are not challenged as the party was still fragile and unstable.