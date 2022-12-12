KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Razak has called out Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for describing the leaders who quit from Sabah Bersatu as disloyal.

The former Umno president said it was karma for Muhyiddin because those Sabahan leaders comprised people who had previously quit from Umno.

He said although Muhyiddin was lashing out at the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) leaders for their supposed disloyalty, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia is very affected after these GRS leaders left Bersatu.

“Muhyiddin condemned them for being disloyal, (Bersatu Youth chief )Wan Ahmad Fayhsal (Wan Ahmad Kamal) accused them for being ungrateful.

“But, what they didn’t remember was that the GRS leaders are actually Umno members who previously jumped from the party to form Bersatu Sabah,

“At that time, Muhyiddin did not condemn them for not being loyal to the party. This is karma,” Najib wrote on Facebook.

Najib added that Muhyiddin would not have been the eighth prime minister if not for Umno’s support in early 2020.

He said Muhyiddin has a plan known as the “scheme of things” in which he intended to bribe Umno leaders, while also wanting to destroy Umno.

“But what he planned was in a ‘scheme of things’ to bribe party leaders and he had made plans to ‘eat’ (destroy) Umno even though the party supported him at that time.

“Till today, Muhyiddin has not given any comments towards his ‘scheme of things’ audio recording,” Najib wrote.

Najib again took a swipe at Muhyiddin for describing a group of Sabah Bersatu leaders who recently quit the party as an ungrateful lot.

“You want Umno to support you, but you want to destroy Umno at the same time? (And yet) Bersatu has the gall to talk about ungratefulness?”

On Saturday, Sabah Bersatu chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and the state party leaders decided to quit the party en-masse after taking into consideration the current political situation in the country.

Hajiji had said the move was in the interest of Sabah, for the sake of unity and to fulfil the people’s wish and aspiration to fight and struggle under the auspices of a local party. NST

