KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Razak has called out Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for describing the leaders who quit from Sabah Bersatu as disloyal.
The former Umno president said it was karma for Muhyiddin because those Sabahan leaders comprised people who had previously quit from Umno.
He said although Muhyiddin was lashing out at the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) leaders for their supposed disloyalty, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia is very affected after these GRS leaders left Bersatu.
“Muhyiddin condemned them for being disloyal, (Bersatu Youth chief )Wan Ahmad Fayhsal (Wan Ahmad Kamal) accused them for being ungrateful.
“But, what they didn’t remember was that the GRS leaders are actually Umno members who previously jumped from the party to form Bersatu Sabah,
He said Muhyiddin has a plan known as the “scheme of things” in which he intended to bribe Umno leaders, while also wanting to destroy Umno.
“But what he planned was in a ‘scheme of things’ to bribe party leaders and he had made plans to ‘eat’ (destroy) Umno even though the party supported him at that time.
“Till today, Muhyiddin has not given any comments towards his ‘scheme of things’ audio recording,” Najib wrote.
Najib again took a swipe at Muhyiddin for describing a group of Sabah Bersatu leaders who recently quit the party as an ungrateful lot.
“You want Umno to support you, but you want to destroy Umno at the same time? (And yet) Bersatu has the gall to talk about ungratefulness?”
On Saturday, Sabah Bersatu chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and the state party leaders decided to quit the party en-masse after taking into consideration the current political situation in the country.
Hajiji had said the move was in the interest of Sabah, for the sake of unity and to fulfil the people’s wish and aspiration to fight and struggle under the auspices of a local party. NST
Will ex-Bersatu members get to keep their seats?
THE parliamentary positions of four Bersatu MPs who quit their party but stayed in Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) remain uncertain as legal experts mulled over whether the lawmakers would get to keep their seats.
Senior lawyer Haniff Kathri Abdulla said the court should decide if the four had breached the anti-party hopping law.
Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin was adamant the quartet had broken the law under article 49A of the Federal Constitution, which meant they would have to resign their seats to make way for by-elections.
Political analyst Wong Chin Huat of Sunway University, however, said the lawmakers had stood on a GRS ticket and were thus not bound by the act.
The tussle came about after GRS chair Hajiji Mohd Noor left Bersatu and proposed for the party’s elected reps to become direct members of the coalition.
The act, however, came into force on October 5 and would have an effect on defecting members of parliament.
“The anti-hopping law will always be an issue because of the way it was tabled and drafted. There were some who suggested that the law be drafted by outsiders who were neutral but that didn’t happen,” said Haniff.
“The best solution is to let the court decide ” he added.
The four MPs who have left Bersatu are Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan (Batu Sapi), Matbali Musah (Sipitang), Armizan Mohd Ali (Papar) and Jonathan Yassin (Ranau).
Law does not apply
Wong said the anti-party hopping law does not apply to the four MPs as long as they stay under the GRS coalition.
“The law governs those who are elected to the House of Representatives as a member of a political party’,” he said, arguing that the four had contested under the GRS banner and not Bersatu.
“Sabah Bersatu and STAR planned long ago to have double membership in GRS and Perikatan Nasional and that the members would stand under GRS. As long as the (Bersatu members) stay in GRS, the anti-party hopping aw doesn’t apply to them,” said Wong.
Only one Bersatu MP in Sabah, Ronald Kiandee stood on a party ticket in the general election.
GRS is in a unique position because while it is a component of Perikatan Nasional in Sabah, at the federal level, it backs Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan-Led government.
Other than GRS, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) will also leave PN, party president Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said, adding an official announcement will be made shortly.
Earlier this week, the Sabah deputy chief minister said STAR, which supports the unity government, is not aligned with PN.
The GRS bloc is made up of Sabah Bersatu, Sabah STAR, Sabah Progressive Party and United Sabah National Organisation. TMI
NST / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
