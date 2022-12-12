WHICH ‘SOMEONE’ HOME MINISTER BLOCKED BERSATU MOVE TO BAN UMNO? – MUHYIDDIN? ISMAIL SABRI? OR HAMZAH? – ‘WE THANK THAT SOMEONE FOR DISMISSING THAT INTENTION,’ REVEALS ZAHID

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has brushed off Perikatan Nasional’s claim that part of its objective of replacing Umno had been accomplished.

Zahid said Bersatu’s objective since its inception had been to kill Umno but it had failed to do so.

“It’s clear from the recent general election that they missed the mark,” he told reporters when asked about a recent statement by Pahang PN chairman Saifuddin Abdullah hailing the coalition’s success in winning 74 parliamentary seats.

Zahid said: “I hope the public and the Umno grassroots are aware of their sly intention and reject them fully.”

He also spoke about how a certain “someone” had helped to prevent a move to have Umno banned.

“We know their (Bersatu) objective is more than just killing Umno when for the first time, when someone becomes a home minister, there’s a letter on his table to ban Umno, but we thank ‘someone’ for dismissing that intention,” he said.

He did not elaborate on who he meant by “someone”.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the Malaysia Chinese Women Entrepreneurs Association’s dinner and Women of Excellence Awards ceremony in Kuala Lumpur. (Facebook pic)

At last month’s general election, the Bersatu-led Perikatan Nasional coalition won 74 seats, made up of 43 from PAS and 31 from Bersatu. Saifuddin had said the election results showed that part of the objective of forming Bersatu, to replace Umno, had been accomplished.

The Umno-led Barisan Nasional won 30 seats, of which Umno won 26.

On Umno’s internal elections

Separately, Zahid said the coming Umno general assembly would help to bring members closer together after the party’s dismal outing at the general election.

He was also asked to comment on a suggestion by Sungai Besar Umno chief Jamal Yunos that there should be no bar on a challenge to the party president and deputy president at the party elections.

“That is Jamal’s personal opinion, but we will accept whatever motion helps to strengthen Umno,” Zahid said. FMT

