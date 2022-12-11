EXACTLY! – RAFIZI TO FOCUS ON WORK, TO TAKE ON ‘ISSUES PLAYED UP’ BY THE OPPOSITION ONLY AFTER OFFICE HOURS – INDEED, DON’T PANDER TO GREEN WAVE – LET HOME MINISTRY & DIGITAL MINISTRY GO AFTER THE RACISTS & BIGOTS WHEN THEY GET TOO EXTREME

PETALING JAYA: Economic affairs minister Rafizi Ramli says he will only entertain “political games” from the opposition outside of his office hours.

In a Facebook post, the PKR deputy president said his priority now is to work on policies and projects that will best help the nation prepare for the economic challenges ahead.

He said he would tackle any criticism from Perikatan Nasional leaders, especially those from PAS, outside of working hours, during which he will “answer the issues they are playing up”.

“The time paid for by the people cannot be used for political work,” he said, adding “Our own time, such as the evenings and weekends, is when we can campaign”.

“My ministerial responsibilities should not be mixed up with that of my position as (PKR) deputy president. It’s time for us to change our political culture.”

Rafizi said from next week, he would start issuing statements on the ministry’s policies, economic positions, and other related matters through his official ministerial platforms.

Apart from issuing political statements in his capacity as PKR deputy president to outline preparation for the elections in six states, which are due next year, Rafizi said he would also begin broadcasting political content aimed at addressing statements from the opposition.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

