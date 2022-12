BASKET CASE MALAYSIA – WILL ALL ITS FORMER PRIME MINISTERS END UP GOING TO JAIL? – IMAGINE, PARKING ALLOWANCE FOR MPs RM10,650! WILL ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR & PAKATAN-UMNO-GPS GOVT DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT FAST?

A Fantastic Idea. We Are Saved : Malaysia Will End Up With All Former Prime Ministers Going To Jail

“The time will come when nobody wants to become prime minister in Malaysia!”

My Comments : I think this is a fantastic idea.

My view is we should abolish the really stupid Anti Hopping Law. Now you are finding out how stupid this law can be.

My view is we should abolish the Sedition Act – the non-abolishment of which is exposing quite traitorous acts by the so called reformists.

What the crap type of reform do you have in mind if you do not abolish the Mahazalim and the Mahafiraun era Sedition Act?

What the crap type of reform do you have in mind if you do not abolish the Mahazalim and Mahafiraun government granted monopolies?

What the crap type of reform do you have in mind if you do not seriously amend the Defamation Acts (Libel and Slander) ?

Instead crap head politicians file libel suits against anyone and everyone who says something about them that they do not like. Crap head pondans.

So yes I think it is a fantastic idea that former prime ministers go to jail. Or can go to jail.

Yes it is a fantastic idea that The time will come when nobody wants to become prime minister in Malaysia!

Because they will all be afraid of going to jail.

Or looking at it optimistically the fear that they can all go to jail may force these fellows to behave better.

We have already had FIVE prime ministers in the past four and a half years. That is an average of one prime minister every 10 months or so.

We do not know how long this fellow will last.

And who will come after that.

So yes throw the old prime ministers in jail – if they do wrong.

Correction : When they do wrong.

It is a fantastic idea.



What I know for a certainty is that the society is going to face more difficult times. The Malays and the bumiputeras are going to become poorer and face more difficult times.

There is absolutely nothing I have seen so far that is going to change this situation.

The monopoly king gets to keep his monopoly. For a measly RM60 million.



The hoi ya hois are all back in power.

But that is not the worst. The thing that is worse is that the Chinese people now think the hoi ya hois are good.

