FROGZILLA IS BACK WITH A VENGEANCE – WILL THERE BE 5 PARLIAMENTARY BE-ELECTIONS IN SABAH? – WILL MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU, KNOWING THEY COULDN’T WIN NO MATTER HOW THEY TRY, BE ‘GENTLEMEN’ & LET HAJIJI & CO OFF?

FIVE PARLIAMENTARY BY ELECTIONS IN SABAH?

It looks like Frogzilla is back. Once again from Sabah. Here is a letter that appeared in Malaysiakini.

LETTERIf it is true, as reported, that the four or five MPs from Sabah Bersatu have quit the party, then they have breached the anti-hopping law (AHL).

The consequences are dire:



The said MPs will cease to be members of the Dewan Rakyat



Their seats will become vacant



By-elections will have to be held



The law is clear. The new Article 49A of the Federal Constitution states:

“49A. (1) Subject to the provisions of this Article, a member of the House of Representatives shall cease to be a member of that House and his seat shall become vacant immediately on a date a casual vacancy is established by the Speaker under Clause (3) if:

(a) having been elected to the House of Representatives as a member of a political party

(i) he resigns as a member of the political party; or

(ii) he ceases to be a member of the political party”

Therefore, the relevant questions to ask are these:

Were the four or five MPs members of the political party Sabah Bersatu when they were elected?

Have they left Sabah Bersatu?



If the answers to the two questions above are “Yes”, then they have breached Article 49A(1)(a).

If so, what happens next?

An MP will have to give written notice to the speaker of the Dewan Rakyat that there are casual vacancies in the House under Article 49A.

The speaker will then establish that there are such vacancies and notify the Election Commission (EC) within 21 days of the date he received the notice.



Such vacancies will have to be filled within 60 days from the date the EC receives the notification from the speaker.



Under the AHL, it is irrelevant whether the Sabah Bersatu MPs contested under the GRS coalition or any other coalition.

What is only legally relevant is party membership and whether they have left their political party.



Really, one wonders why these Sabah Bersatu MPs have done this, knowing the AHL.

Or perhaps they didn’t? Which is even more frightening.



Charles CJ Chow

My Comments :

The Anti Hopping Law is a brilliantly jack-ass piece of legislation. This is what will happen.

According to what is presented above by the writer CJ Chow there must now be up to FIVE by-elections in Sabah because those FIVE MPs have resigned from their party.

So under the Anti Hopping Law their seats become vacant.

The Undi-18 and the Anti Hopping Law are two poorly thought pieces of legislation that do not benefit the country.

Lets wait and see what happens now.

