FRESH OUT OF UMNO, STILL OUT OF IDEAS – SACKED & NOWHERE TO GO BUT DOWN, ANNUAR MUSA BEATS OLD DRUM WITH NGO CALLED ‘MUAFAKAT NASIONAL’ – MEMBERSHIP OPEN TO ALL MALAYSIANS IT SEEMS – WHETHER NON-MALAYS WILL BELIEVE ANNUAR, WHO IS NOW BEING ‘WOOED’ BY ‘EXTREMIST’ PAS, WILL BELIEVE HIM OR AVOID HIM LIKE THE PLAGUE REMAINS TO BE SEEN

Politics | December 11, 2022 2:57 pm by | 0 Comments

Sacked from Umno, Annuar Musa opens up registration for NGO Muafakat Nasional

Annuar was Umno’s Ketereh division chief for 35 years before he was sacked last week.

KUALA LUMPUR— Tan Sri Annuar Musa has opened up registration for his non-governmental organisation (NGO) Muafakat Nasional just a day after he was sacked from Umno.

On his Facebook page last night, the former Keterah MP posted a link to a website named muafakatnasional.org.my, as well as a QR code that takes users to a Google Form for registration as a member of the organisation.

“It should have been next week. However, due to many requests, we are starting online applications early,” he said.

Annuar was Umno’s Ketereh division chief for 35 years before he was sacked last week.

News of his sacking circulated online last Thursday, but official letters on the matter were only issued a day later.

Muafakat Nasional is also the name of a political alliance made between Umno and PAS in 2019, a year after Pakatan Harapan formed the government for the first time.

However, Annuar announced that he was president of a non-governmental organisation named Muafakat Nasional that had been registered with the Registrar of Societies after he was dropped by Umno as a candidate for the 15th general election.

In the months before the polls, he had been increasingly critical of Umno’s top leaders, especially party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Yet, in a video posted on his Facebook page yesterday, Annuar said that he bore no ill-will against Zahid as what they had between them was just a difference of opinion.

“I have no regrets because I like to speak the truth,” he said.

He also said that after he was sacked, PAS had been attempting to “woo” him to their side.

“Tonight, I was invited to speak at a PAS rally, but I answered plainly: I’ve just been divorced for three days and they’re already proposing,” he said, referring to his sacking from Umno last Friday.

He added that his principle was to unite all Malay-based parties, and that Perikatan Nasional was built on this idea of unification without wanting to make enemies of anyone. MM

Annuar Musa claims PAS courting him but too soon to join after ‘divorce’ from Umno

KUALA LUMPUR — Sacked from Umno, Tan Sri Annuar Musa claims he is being courted by its ally-turned-rival PAS.

However, the former Keterah MP said he is hesitant to accept the Islamist party’s invitation, including speaking at PAS events, as it is too soon since his “divorce” from Umno.

“Tonight, I was invited to speak at a PAS rally, but I answered plainly. I’ve just been divorced for three days and they’re already proposing.

“The Melaka PAS Women chief said, ‘if your house got burnt, come stay with us’. Wait first… let the iddah pass first because if a husband dies, there is the iddah period,” he was quoted as saying at an event at Ketereh, Kelantan last night by news portal Malaysiakini.

The former minister also claimed he was sacked for criticising Umno’s top leaders, but he held no ill will against party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and put it down to a difference in opinion.

He also said he had no regrets for voicing his views as “I like to speak the truth”.

Annuar had hinted at his expulsion from Umno in a cryptic Facebook post about a burning house just hours before the party confirmed it two days ago.

On December 9, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said Annuar was sacked alongside Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and his wife Datuk Seri Shamsiah Yasin, as well as Datin Seri Fatimah Kassim who had been its Maran women’s chief.

Shahidan defected to Perikatan Nasional (PN) after he was dropped from the Barisan Nasional GE15 ticket.

Fatimah, who is the wife of Maran MP Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib, defected to PAS and defended their respective seats with the PN coalition.  MM

MALAY MAIL

.

Copyright © 2022 | Malaysia Chronicle