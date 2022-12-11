FRESH OUT OF UMNO, STILL OUT OF IDEAS – SACKED & NOWHERE TO GO BUT DOWN, ANNUAR MUSA BEATS OLD DRUM WITH NGO CALLED ‘MUAFAKAT NASIONAL’ – MEMBERSHIP OPEN TO ALL MALAYSIANS IT SEEMS – WHETHER NON-MALAYS WILL BELIEVE ANNUAR, WHO IS NOW BEING ‘WOOED’ BY ‘EXTREMIST’ PAS, WILL BELIEVE HIM OR AVOID HIM LIKE THE PLAGUE REMAINS TO BE SEEN

KUALA LUMPUR— Tan Sri Annuar Musa has opened up registration for his non-governmental organisation (NGO) Muafakat Nasional just a day after he was sacked from Umno.

On his Facebook page last night, the former Keterah MP posted a link to a website named muafakatnasional.org.my, as well as a QR code that takes users to a Google Form for registration as a member of the organisation.

“It should have been next week. However, due to many requests, we are starting online applications early,” he said.

Annuar was Umno’s Ketereh division chief for 35 years before he was sacked last week.

News of his sacking circulated online last Thursday, but official letters on the matter were only issued a day later.

Muafakat Nasional is also the name of a political alliance made between Umno and PAS in 2019, a year after Pakatan Harapan formed the government for the first time.

However, Annuar announced that he was president of a non-governmental organisation named Muafakat Nasional that had been registered with the Registrar of Societies after he was dropped by Umno as a candidate for the 15th general election.

In the months before the polls, he had been increasingly critical of Umno’s top leaders, especially party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Yet, in a video posted on his Facebook page yesterday, Annuar said that he bore no ill-will against Zahid as what they had between them was just a difference of opinion.

“I have no regrets because I like to speak the truth,” he said.

He also said that after he was sacked, PAS had been attempting to “woo” him to their side.

“Tonight, I was invited to speak at a PAS rally, but I answered plainly: I’ve just been divorced for three days and they’re already proposing,” he said, referring to his sacking from Umno last Friday.

He added that his principle was to unite all Malay-based parties, and that Perikatan Nasional was built on this idea of unification without wanting to make enemies of anyone. MM