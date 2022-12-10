NO GREEN WAVE, PLEASE – ‘THE SKY IS STILL BLUE & THE ROSES ARE STILL RED!’ – INCREASINGLY DESPISED FOR BEING SORE LOSERS, HADI & MUHYIDDIN CONTINUE TO POKE AROUND UMNO’S WOUND – ‘SYMPATHISES WITH SACKED ANNUAR MUSA – EVEN AS NEWBIES TICK THEM OFF – ‘AS OUR GOOD MOTHERS HAVE ADVISED US’, SHADDUP IF YOU HAVE NOTHING GOOD TO SAY!

Much had flowed under the bridge but one particular episode of gloom stood out which has irked me and I’m sure, many others as well. It’s unbelievable, seriously unthinkable too!

We have witnessed how former top leaders acting like spoilt brats unashamedly went on a fault-finding spree against Anwar and his new unity government. It was typical of sour grapes.

We have a former prime minister, Muhyiddin Yassin, who must have forgotten that he was once holding the most powerful office of the land, spewing venom against every single Anwar act since the latter took office on Nov 24.

Muhyiddin is a sore loser, unable to stomach how Anwar beat him to the coveted crown. His motive now can only be ulterior and necessarily evil – to bash Anwar at every opportunity, hoping that the unity government would collapse so that he could return as prime minister.

Oh yes, this was a man who once said that he has never aspired to be prime minister but we soon found out that it was one of his many white lies.

For a man who didn’t want to be prime minister but showed his defiance in front of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong last Nov 22 at the palace proved just the opposite. Muhyiddin desperately wanted the top job, as if his life depended on it.

I don’t know whether Muhyiddin is embarrassed in any way when junior members of the government have to join the chorus to tell him off.

That the former PM was even told by a young ‘still wet behind-the-ears’ newbie from Pakatan Harapan to shut up if he has nothing good to say about others “as our good mothers have advised us” has to be really embarrassing.

I would be so ashamed if I were on the receiving end of such a brickbat from a “nobody” but we know too well that most politicians are thick-skinned fellas who know no shame at all. Obviously, Muhyiddin fits into that category.

It’s us, those watching the drama from afar, who seem to feel ashamed on their behalf. Funny, isn’t it?

Oh my, here I am on the subject of sour grapes, and the Bersatu president has just fired another salvo at Harapan/BN saying that “the Padang Serai election result was a vote of no confidence on the new federal government”.

“Voters are disappointed with the lies from Harapan and BN leaders and their lies are the ‘biggest electoral fraud ever’ and (on Dec 7) the voters in Padang Serai and Tioman have given a clear signal they do not approve of the two coalitions,” claimed Muhyiddin.

This is what I mean by Muhyiddin using every opportunity to take potshots at Anwar and his allies in the unity government. The many allegations/accusations from Muhyiddin against Anwar over the past two weeks or so were all well reported.

PAS follows suit

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, who only became Muhyiddin’s BFF during the Sheraton Move and thereafter also attempted to plot the downfall of the Anwar administration, but like his newfound love for Bersatu, had failed miserably.

Perhaps, just perhaps, something floating in the air is telling us why Hadi and PAS are now inseparable from Bersatu/Perikatan Nasional (PN). We can’t help but wonder whether PAS’ huge war chest during GE15 has any correlation with this relationship.

Hadi and PAS seem to owe Muhyiddin and PN a huge favour that the PAS chief was even prepared to defy the king’s decree on Nov 22.

We now know what transpired that day at the palace. Anwar was prepared to abide by the king’s wish to form a unity government but not Muhyiddin. This stance was also agreed to by Hadi who was in the audience with the king.

Hello, was it not the same Malay politicians who criticised others for alleged disloyalty to the Malay rulers? By their action of defying the Agong’s decree, what does it reflect on Muhyiddin and Hadi?

Why, when it suits their political interests, they will conveniently forget the “Loyalty to king and country” tenet in the Rukun Negara. This was an act of total disobedience and disloyalty to the Agong.

On Nov 29, the Straits Times of Singapore reported that the PAS president was slammed for remarks seen as insulting Malaysia’s monarchy over its role in the formation of the new government led by Anwar and Harapan.

Amid global World Cup fever, Hadi had posted a cryptic tweet about a football referee providing “extra time for the losing side” after the match was over, allowing the losers to “win by any means”.

His remarks were widely interpreted as referring to how the new government was formed on Nov 24, following the inconclusive GE15 on Nov 19.

To Hadi and Muhyiddin, I would suggest that both of you stop preaching to others about showing loyalty and respect to the king.

After your act of defiance against the king, you no longer possess the locus standi to speak for Malaysian royalty in any manner or under any circumstances.

A final word to Hadi and his PAS cohorts: Don’t lose your head over a so-called ‘green wave’ dream. It doesn’t exist at all in Sarawak and Sabah.

All the PAS candidates contesting in the two Borneo territories lost their deposits. It’s still blue and red on this side of the South China Sea.

As I looked out of my bedroom window in Kuching, I could see that the skies are still blue and in the garden below, roses are still blooming red. MKINI