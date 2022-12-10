OH NO! ‘THANOS’ IS THE NEW OPPOSITION LEADER – AS EXPECTED, HADI, PAS & MUHYIDDIN CHICKEN OUT – BERSATU’S HAMZAH GETS THE KEY ROLE – PERHAPS ‘NOT ENOUGH ACUMEN’ HADI & ‘TOO SHY TO BE OPPOSITION LEADER’ MUHYIDDIN NOT ENOUGH CONFIDENCE TO DO A COMPETENT JOB?

Pas secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has been appointed as chief of PN’s members of parliament while Pas president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang will be his deputy in the lower house of Parliament.

“In PN’s recent meeting, we decided to set up a special committee among all 74 PN MPs, whereby we had agreed to appoint the Larut MP as PN’s Opposition leader.

“Tan Sri Muhyiddin and the Pas president will be the PN MPs’ chief and deputy respectively. As Kota Baru’s MP, I have been appointed as a whip for PN.

“We also maintain our previous stance that PN will not join the new government and will become the Opposition in the Dewan Rakyat,” said Takiyuddin to reporters at the Bunut Payong state seat’s thanksgiving ceremony, here, today.

He said PN has submitted the Opposition leader’s name to Parliament recently.

On the Dewan Rakyat speaker and deputy’s names, Takiyuddin said the coalition’s nominees would be announced by the PN chairman.

“PN has already decided on the names, but the coalition will leave it to the PN chairman to announce them.”

At the function, Takiyuddin also received over 200 Pas membership applications from Wakaf Che Yeh residents.

