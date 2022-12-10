‘OI! MANA PLAN?’ – ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S DEADLINE TO CHIEF SECRETARY FOR PLAN TO BRING DOWN COSTS OF LIVING IS UP – SURELY NOT ANOTHER ‘JANJI KOSONG’? – WHILE THE POLITICAL GROUND IS STILL SEETHING & SHIFTING, HIGH PRICES ARE BURNING A HOLE IN THE PEOPLE’S WALLETS – POLITICAL SHENANIGANS & CHESS GAMES WON’T TAKE AWAY THEIR PAIN

Two weeks ago on Sunday 27th December 2022 the KSN (this guy below here) was publicly given a task (in front of the TV cameras) to prepare a comprehensive plan to MENGURANGKAN KOS SARA HIDUP IN TWO WEEKS.

Well those two weeks are up. Today is the 14th day since the KSN was given that task.

It has to be a ‘comprehensive plan’ because you cannot expect the KSN to do a half baked job. So where is the comprehensive plan to MENGURANGKAN KOS SARA HIDUP which was supposed to be ready in two weeks? Promises, promises.



Not too long ago (in 2018) I helped someone get his first big job in government (Chairman of that Commission). Then in double quick time he went on to get his second big job in government. Along the way he even became a Tan Sri. Imagine last time I called him bro. Now I have to call him Tan Sri.

Anyway when he got his first big government job he said he would buy me lunch – just to say thanks. Well its been four years now. Still no lunch. And he just lost his government job. Now I will never get that lunch. Promises, promises.



Oops the mind doth wander.

So Tan Sri KSN – obviously that comprehensive plan to MENGURANGKAN KOS SARA HIDUP is not ready.

Tan Sri KSN have you heard of the Port Dickson Masterplan? I believe the Port Dickson Masterplan was prepared in just THREE DAYS. Maybe two days. Maybe in just ONE day.

You had 14 days.

Oi ! Mana Plan ?

.