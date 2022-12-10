PAKATAN LOOKS SET TO LAST THIS TIME – AFTER ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR FINALLY DELIVERS WITH A GOOD DEPUTY MINISTERS LINEUP – ESPECIALLY AS SABAH BERSATU COLLAPSES – BUT UMNO, WHICH EXPERTS RECKON NEEDS 3 YEARS TO CLEAN UP, REMAINS THE WILD CARD – AS NAJIB FIGHTS FOR GET OUT OF JAIL

Anwar’s cabinet likely to last the term, say analysts

ANWAR Ibrahim has picked a cabinet and a line-up of deputy ministers that are well balanced in terms of party, geographical, gender and ethnic representation, analysts said.

They told The Malaysian Insight that cabinet composition was solid and help the prime minister pass a confidence vote in the Dewan Rakyat when it convenes on December 19.

Last night in a live telecast, Anwar unveiled a list of 27 deputy ministers to complement the cabinet.

lham Centre executive director Hisommudin Bakar said Anwar had boldly appointed new names to his cabinet.

He said Anwar had named several Sabah-based lawmakers, including one from Warisan, to showcase the diverse ethnicities of parliamentarians.

“It is a good composition. It is quite balanced as you have representatives from the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak.

“Moreover, there are quite a few new and young faces and first-time MPs. It is a good opportunity for them to learn,” said Hisomuddin.

Geostrategist Dr Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said with the balanced ethnic composition, Anwar’s unity government has better chances of completing its full five-year term.

“With the balanced numbers of MPs from peninsula and Borneo, Anwar can walk into the Dewan Rakyat with full confidence.

“There were political factors that Anwar had to consider and he did a good job of choosing the line-up. His government can complete its full term,” said the academic.

No cause for Umno, DAP to complain

Dr Mazlan Ali of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia said Anwar has accorded the important portfolios of deputy prime minister and deputy finance minister to Umno.

DAP has also been given good seats in the cabinet, he said.

“Ahmad Maslan and Shamsul Anuar (Nasarah) shouldn’t be complaining as they are appointed as deputy ministers of finance and defense respectively.

“Even though Lim Guan Eng was not named in the cabinet, DAP is represented via Ramkarpal Singh (deputy law), Teo Nie Ching (deputy digital communications), Liew Chin Tong (deputy international trade and industry) and Lim Hui Ying (deputy education).

“Sabah MPs were also not left out. Overall, the balance is quite right and good on paper. This is a unity government,” said Mazlan.

In his line-up yesterday, Anwar announced Barisan Nasional’s Pontian lawmaker Ahmad Maslan and Pakatan Harapan’s Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim as his deputy finance ministers.

He named Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal the deputy law minister, while Iskandar Puteri MP Liew Chin Tong, who was deputy defence minister in the previous PH government, is deputy international trade and industry minister.

First-time MP and PKR youth chief Adam Adli Abd Halim is deputy youth and sports minister.

From Sabah, Arthur Joseph Kurup, who won the Pensiangan seat, is the deputy science, technology and innovation minister.

The 27 deputy ministers will be sworn in at 3pm today.

On December 2, Anwar named BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi one of two deputy prime ministers. The other DPM is Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s Fadillah Yusof.

In a surprise move, the prime minister also appointed Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, who lost the fight for the Kuala Selangor parliamentary seat, to the cabinet as the international trade and industry minister.

He appointed PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who failed to defend the Kulim Bandar Baharu parliamentary seat, as home minister.

BN secretary-general Zambry Abd Kadir, who failed to win the Lumut parliamentary seat, is foreign minister.

They were made senators to facilitate the appointments. TMI

Umno needs at least 3 years to clean up its act, say pundits

IT will take Umno at least three years to recover from its worst-ever electoral performance, even as it sacks three leaders critical of party leadership during the recent general election, analysts said. They said more are expected to be given the boot in the run-up to the party polls as its president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi consolidates his leadership now that he is once again deputy prime minister. Dr Mazlan Ali of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia said Umno may need two to three years to recover from the disastrous election result but can regain its footing as it is now part of the ruling government. On Thursday, former Ketereh MP Annuar Musa was sacked by the party and analysts said many more will be removed for criticising Zahid. Annuar was among three divisional leaders that the Umno Supreme Council dismissed, including two women’s division chiefs and one division chief – for disparaging the party and campaigning (for an opposing party). It was reported that the two women’s division chiefs shown the door were former Perlis Umno chairman Shahidan Kassim’s wife Shamsiah Md Yassin, who was also Arau Wanita chief, and Maran division chief Ismail Abd Muttalib’s wife Fatimah Kassim, who was Maran Wanita division chief. Mazlan said Annuar’s sacking was expected, adding that two to three more individuals are in Umno’s crosshairs. He described the removals as a clean-up process after Umno lost badly in the last national polls to PAS and Bersatu. “It is nothing surprising because Annuar was very harsh towards his own party and refused to toe the party line. Annuar campaigned for a rival party and openly condemned the Umno leadership,” Mazlan said. “He should have known better and can’t expect the party to stay silent. There will be one or two more that will be sacked as well, in my opinion. Umno is going to clean up the party before their election,” said the academic. “If they can deliver, especially if they can win the trust of the Malays, Umno has a chance of making a comeback. “Moreover, it is now part of the government. It needs to play an important role in order to win over the rural Malays again,” said Mazlan. Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan had earlier warned that the party is looking at members who went against the its leadership in the general election and warned there will be more sackings. Political observers say more Umno members are expected to be given the sack as party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi work to consolidate his leadership, now that he is deputy prime minister. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Nazir Sufari, December 10, 2022. Iman Research programme director Badrul Hisham Ismail, on the other hand, said Annuar was not as harsh as other leaders in Umno who have been attacking Zahid openly. Although he agreed that Annuar had gone against the party, Badrul said there were others who had made statements deemed detrimental to the party. “Some were harsher than Annuar but no action has been taken on them yet, like Hishammuddin Hussein who openly condemned Umno for wanting to work with Pakatan Harapan. “But I am not surprised by Annuar’s sacking. This is part of the chess game which will end at the party polls next year,” said Badrul. He also predicted Umno may shuffle office bearers at the state level ahead of the polls. “Don’t be surprised if Umno decides to replace state leaders such as Johor Menteri Besar Onn Ghazi who had urged Zahid to resign. “This can happen and this will drag the internal dispute in Umno. “Internal bickering will continue at state level, federal level and party level. The party polls will be one of the catalysts. Another one is the state polls in Selangor, Kedah, Terengganu, Kelantan and so on,” he added. Previously, Umno sacked four members who contested against the party for parliament seats in the general election, namely Shahidan (Arau), Ismail (Maran), and Zahidi Zainul Abidin (Padang Besar), as well as Kuala Perlis assemblyman Azhar Ahmad. All of them were dropped by the party for going against Zahid who had refused to cooperate with Bersatu and PAS under the Muafakat Nasional banner. In October, Umno veteran Zaharin Md Yassin was sacked from the party. Annuar Musa has described Umno as a house on fire that he could not save as he had been kicked out of the organisation. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, December 10, 2022. Meanwhile, Universiti Malaya’s Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said Umno decided to sack rebels now as it did not want to create more problems for the party during the election month. He said Umno could have sacked Annuar and the others earlier but chose to delay the action. “These rebels were actually the cause why Umno lost to Bersatu and PAS. The rebels wanted Bersatu and PAS to be more dominant than Umno, therefore they wanted Umno to cooperate with Perikatan Nasional (PN).” “The sackings could not be carried out earlier as it was a touchy issue. Now they can clean up the party and get rid of certain quarters who wanted to be part of PN. “Umno may need six to seven months to fix its own problems. If the pro-Zahid camp wins the party polls, they can control the narrative and Umno can regain its strength again soon,” Awang Azman added. Following his sacking, Annuar in a veiled jab at the Umno leadership, described the party as a house on fire that he could not save due to his being kicked out of the organisation. The former communications and multimedia minister, in a Facebook post, said he could only watch his “house” burn from the outside – based on a dream he had last night. “On Friday night, I had a dream. The inherited house that I have been living in was on fire. I suspected that either the main switch had a short circuit or one of its cables cut off. "I love the house. I tried to put out the fire so that we could stop more of its occupants from abandoning our house. "But as the fire was blazing and many others continued to leave the house, I was suddenly pulled out. And now I can only watch from the outside as the fire burns it down," he said. TMI