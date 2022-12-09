UMNO’S AHMAD MASLAN GETS PLUM ROLE IN ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S CABINET – BOTH ‘FRIED RICE’ AHMAD & DAP’S STEVEN SIM NAMED FINANCE DEPUTY MINISTERS; GUAN ENG’S SISTER AS DEPUTY EDUCATION MINISTER; CHIN TONG DEPUTY MITI MINISTER; RAMKARPAL DEPUTY LAW MINISTER; NIE CHING DEPUTY DIGITAL MINISTER

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim unveiled the list of deputy ministers in a live telecast on Friday (Dec 9).

This follows after his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah earlier to present the list of names.

There are 27 deputy ministers in Anwar’s unity government.

All the ministries got one deputy except for the Finance Ministry

Anwar also said the swearing-in ceremony will take place at 3pm tomorrow (Dec 10).

On Dec 2, Anwar unveiled a slightly smaller Cabinet than that of his predecessor – naming two Deputy Prime Ministers and 25 ministers.

The Prime Minister will also serve as the Finance Minister, a post he had held from 1991 until his sacking in 1998.

Here is the list of the deputy ministers:

Finance – Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Steven Sim

Rural and Regional Development – Datuk Rubiah Wang

Plantation and Commodities – Datuk Siti Aminah Aching

Works – Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad

Defence – Adli Zahari

Health – Lukanisman Awang Sauni

Transport – Datuk Hasbi Habibollah

International Trade and Industry – Liew Chin Tong

Law and Institutional Reforms (PM’s Department) – Ramkarpal Singh

Women, Family, and Community Development – Aiman Athirah Sabu

Digital Communications – Teo Nie Ching

Education – Lim Hui Ying

Higher Education – Yusof Apdal

Youth and Sports – Adam Adli Abd Halim

Local Government Development – Akmal Nasir

Home – Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah

Science and Technology – Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living – Fuziah Salleh

Foreign Affairs – Datuk Mohamad Alamin

Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development – Saraswathi Kandasamy

Tourism, Arts and Culture – Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan

Prime Minister’s Department – Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong

CLICK TO VIEW THE FULL LIST

ANN

.