UMNO’S AHMAD MASLAN GETS PLUM ROLE IN ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S CABINET – BOTH ‘FRIED RICE’ AHMAD & DAP’S STEVEN SIM NAMED FINANCE DEPUTY MINISTERS; GUAN ENG’S SISTER AS DEPUTY EDUCATION MINISTER; CHIN TONG DEPUTY MITI MINISTER; RAMKARPAL DEPUTY LAW MINISTER; NIE CHING DEPUTY DIGITAL MINISTER
PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim unveiled the list of deputy ministers in a live telecast on Friday (Dec 9).
This follows after his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah earlier to present the list of names.
There are 27 deputy ministers in Anwar’s unity government.
All the ministries got one deputy except for the Finance Ministry
Anwar also said the swearing-in ceremony will take place at 3pm tomorrow (Dec 10).
On Dec 2, Anwar unveiled a slightly smaller Cabinet than that of his predecessor – naming two Deputy Prime Ministers and 25 ministers.
The Prime Minister will also serve as the Finance Minister, a post he had held from 1991 until his sacking in 1998.
Here is the list of the deputy ministers:
Finance – Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Steven Sim
Rural and Regional Development – Datuk Rubiah Wang
Plantation and Commodities – Datuk Siti Aminah Aching
Works – Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad
Defence – Adli Zahari
Health – Lukanisman Awang Sauni
Transport – Datuk Hasbi Habibollah
International Trade and Industry – Liew Chin Tong
Law and Institutional Reforms (PM’s Department) – Ramkarpal Singh
Women, Family, and Community Development – Aiman Athirah Sabu
Digital Communications – Teo Nie Ching
Education – Lim Hui Ying
Higher Education – Yusof Apdal
Youth and Sports – Adam Adli Abd Halim
Local Government Development – Akmal Nasir
Home – Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah
Science and Technology – Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup
Domestic Trade and Cost of Living – Fuziah Salleh
Foreign Affairs – Datuk Mohamad Alamin
Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development – Saraswathi Kandasamy
Tourism, Arts and Culture – Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan
Prime Minister’s Department – Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong
ANN
