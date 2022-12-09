WHEN ZAHID MET ROSMAH – UMNO PRESIDENT GIVES HOPE FOR A CRITICALLY-NEEDED RESET FOR MALAYSIA – WHEN HE SETS THE EXAMPLE OF SPURNING RHETORIC ON RACE & RELIGION – BUT WILL ZAHID SPOIL IT ALL, INCLUDING HIS OWN ‘SECOND CHANCE’, BY DEMANDING FREEDOM OR INSTANT ROYAL PARDON FOR PAL NAJIB?

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi recently called for inclusivity and unity for the country’s diverse people at a mega ceramahto support Pakatan Harapan candidate Mohamad Sofee Razak, for the Padang Serai parliamentary election.

The newly minted deputy prime minister argued for inclusivity as well as unity for the country’s diverse people – perhaps much to the surprise and concern of his coalition comrades.

This is because Umno in particular has always been a party that prides itself as one that is infused with the spirit of Malay nationalism and exclusivity. Its professed priority is to take care of the interests and welfare of the Malay community, and, thus, to be regarded as its protector. Alhamdulillah. Selesai sudah… Mesyuarat MKT malam ini. Moga keputusan bersama yang diambil akan membawa kebaikan kepada parti dan Malaysia keseluruhannya. UMNO akan terus kekal berjuang untuk semua. pic.twitter.com/ou9t3wnsdo — Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (@DrZahidHamidi) December 8, 2022

Hence, embracing inclusivity may be read by some Umno members and the general public as diluting its Malay credentials that Umno is known for. This, in turn, would weaken its political standing vis-a-vis the Malay-centric Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition of PAS and Bersatu.

This is especially critical when the results of the recent general election showed that Umno (26 parliamentary seats) trailed behind the PN combo of PAS (49) and Bersatu (24) in terms of Malay support, particularly in the Malay heartland. Umno had a dismal electoral showing.

That is why it is hoped that the expressed intent to change Umno-BN’s political stance would not be only for the consumption of the attending voters in Padang Serai, given that inclusivity and unity is a key plank of the political platform of PH, its major partner in the “unity government”.

To be sure, such an ideological shift is desirable, especially in the wake of the bruising election that left the nation further divided along racial and religious lines.

Umno-BN should seize this opportunity to chart a new course, along with its partners in the government, in the supposed commitment to rebuild the nation.

In this regard, the BN coalition, particularly Umno, may have to communicate effectively to its grassroots about the proposed change in the party’s direction, so that some members may not have the fear that the Malay community would be neglected by the government.

If such a positive chemistry has emerged out of the “unity government” arrangement in the wake of a hung parliament, it should then be welcomed.

The journey may not be smooth sailing, given the different backgrounds and preferences of the coalition partners, but serving the people as a guiding principle could very well put them on an even keel.

That is why it is important that from the word go, the government must be seen to be addressing challenges facing ordinary Malaysians; for instance, cost-of-living issues and the plight of padi farmers.

And very much in line with the spirit of inclusivity, the government must tackle problems of ordinary people, irrespective of their ethnic backgrounds.

As rightly indicated by Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar, the responsibility of solving the problems faced by the Indian community need not rest on his shoulders alone, but on the entire cabinet.

The notion of inclusivity must go beyond celebrating diverse Malaysia by showcasing smiling faces of Malaysians who come from all corners of the federation only on Malaysia Day. To do otherwise is being cynical.

Similarly, Anwar and his team are expected to initiate institutional reforms so that stricter rules are laid down to combat financial mismanagement and political shenanigans.

It is hoped that such measures would ensure that the public’s money would be spent prudently for the benefit of the people in our society.

Spurning the narrative on race and religion, as Zahid did, in politics should be preferred. To do otherwise is clearly disturbing in the long run. TMI

‘Rosmah met Zahid, did not join Umno meeting’

Rosmah Mansor’s presence at the Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur during the party’s supreme council meeting last night has set tongues wagging. However, a former aide to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is now close to Rosmah, clarified that the latter had wanted to meet with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. “Many cooked up stories that Rosmah joined the meeting. She was there to meet Zahid and had no dealings with the supreme council,” said Rahimi Osman on Facebook today. Rosmah, who is the wife of former premier Najib Abdul Razak, shared the posting on her Facebook, saying: “This is the true story…” Meanwhile, Rahimi claimed the meeting with Zahid lasted about 10 minutes and Rosmah had exited the building through the underground car park so nobody saw her leave. “She was only there for a few minutes, not hours. “When news of her presence at the Umno building spread and all sorts of speculations were being made, she was already back home,” he added. Malaysiakini understands that the meeting with Zahid was not related to her case or Najib’s upcoming judicial review on the SRC International case next month. Rahimi is the former schoolmate of Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan who introduced the latter to Anwar. Saiful later accused Anwar of sodomising him, for which the latter landed in prison until receiving a pardon in 2018 after Pakatan Harapan won the general election. Rahimi Osman Rahimi had also claimed that he was forced to make two statutory declarations in 2008 which implicated Najib and Rosmah in the case. Najib’s judicial review Rosmah’s surprise appearance at the Umno headquarters came hours after supreme council member Mohd Puad Zarkashi urged the party to pressure the government on several issues, including ensuring a “fair trial” for Najib and for the trial judge who convicted him to be charged. Najib is serving a 12-year prison sentence after the Federal Court upheld his conviction on Aug 23. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Najib’s daughter Nooryana Najwa described her father’s judicial review on Jan 19 as “one last chance” for him to walk free. She also said that “all hands are on deck” to ensure her father “gets justice this time.” MKINI THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

