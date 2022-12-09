A TALE OF PN’S 2 TOP WARLORDS – ONE ONLY INTERESTED IN PUTRAJAYA, THE OTHER ONE ‘NOT ENOUGH ACUMEN’ – UMNO TAKES A DIG AT MUHYIDDIN FOR ‘NEUTERING’ PARLIAMENT – WHILE IT LOOKS LIKE HADI WILL CHICKEN OUT OF OPPOSITION LEADER POST – ‘A PRIME MINISTER WHO WAS NOT ELECTED THROUGH A GENERAL ELECTION & WHO DOESN’T NEED THE PARLIAMENT. HOW LOVELY,’ SHAHRIR MOCKS MUHYIDDIN

PETALING JAYA: Umno veteran Shahrir Samad has taken a dig at Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin, asking if the Bersatu president was above being the opposition leader and only deserved to become the prime minister.
The former Johor Bahru MP was referring to several reports on Muhyiddin criticising Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet line-up as well as saying that Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional had committed “the biggest electoral fraud”.
“Rightfully, Muhyiddin should be the opposition leader in the Dewan Rakyat, but he doesn’t want it. Does he only deserve to become prime minister?” Shahrir said in a Facebook post.
He suggested that perhaps the Bersatu president did not care for Parliament having “neutered” it via the Emergency that was enforced because of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.
“Perhaps Putrajaya is better … just like with the Sheraton Move, when he became the prime minister,” he said. “A prime minister who was not elected through a general election and who doesn’t need the Parliament. How lovely.”
Muhyiddin was appointed the prime minister following the Sheraton Move in February 2020, which resulted in the collapse of the 22-month-old PH administration, led by Dr Mahathir Mohamad.
However, he held the post for only 17 months after Umno MPs retracted their support for him in the PN-led government, and was succeeded by Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob after a compromise was reached between BN and PN.
Shahrir said Muhyiddin should now focus on national-level politics after PN only managed to win two parliamentary seats in Johor (Pagoh and Mersing) and three state seats (Bukit Kepong, Maharani and Endau) in GE15. FMT
Report: PN has decided on opposition chief
Perikatan Nasional (PN) has decided on a candidate for the position of opposition chief, according to Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.
The PAS deputy president reportedly said the name will be announced before the Dewan Rakyat starts sitting this December 19.
He, however, declined to reveal who was picked for the job.
“PN has made a decision and this will be announced to the media before Dewan Rakyat starts its session,” Tuan Ibrahim said, as quoted by Berita Harian.
The Malay daily also quoted Bachok MP Syahir Sulaiman, who is the political secretary to PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, as saying that Hadi was among those who nominated the candidate.
“PN supreme council has made a decision (on the candidate), and Hadi, who was present in the meeting, was among those who had nominated the name,” he reportedly said.
The daily also speculated that it was Tuan Ibrahim who was picked, based on several analysts’ views that the PAS deputy president was the best candidate for the job as he has the experience of a minister and was well received by many. MKINI
