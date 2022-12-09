Rosmah Mansor’s presence at the Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur during the party’s supreme council meeting last night has set tongues wagging.

However, a former aide to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is now close to Rosmah, clarified that the latter had wanted to meet with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“Many cooked up stories that Rosmah joined the meeting. She was there to meet Zahid and had no dealings with the supreme council,” said Rahimi Osman on Facebook today.

Rosmah, who is the wife of former premier Najib Abdul Razak, shared the posting on her Facebook, saying: “This is the true story…”

Meanwhile, Rahimi claimed the meeting with Zahid lasted about 10 minutes and Rosmah had exited the building through the underground car park so nobody saw her leave.

“She was only there for a few minutes, not hours.

“When news of her presence at the Umno building spread and all sorts of speculations were being made, she was already back home,” he added.

Malaysiakini understands that the meeting with Zahid was not related to her case or Najib’s upcoming judicial review on the SRC International case next month.

Rahimi is the former schoolmate of Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan who introduced the latter to Anwar.

Saiful later accused Anwar of sodomising him, for which the latter landed in prison until receiving a pardon in 2018 after Pakatan Harapan won the general election.

Rahimi Osman

Rahimi had also claimed that he was forced to make two statutory declarations in 2008 which implicated Najib and Rosmah in the case.

Najib’s judicial review

Rosmah’s surprise appearance at the Umno headquarters came hours after supreme council member Mohd Puad Zarkashi urged the party to pressure the government on several issues, including ensuring a “fair trial” for Najib and for the trial judge who convicted him to be charged.

Najib is serving a 12-year prison sentence after the Federal Court upheld his conviction on Aug 23.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Najib’s daughter Nooryana Najwa described her father’s judicial review on Jan 19 as “one last chance” for him to walk free.

She also said that “all hands are on deck” to ensure her father “gets justice this time.” MKINI

Expect extreme politicking if Anwar loses vote of confidence, says expert

PETALING JAYA: A constitutional law expert has warned that the country will see extreme politicking should Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim lose the vote of confidence when Parliament convenes on Dec 19. Speaking at a forum organised by Taylors University, Shad Saleem Faruqi said the Federal Constitution states that Anwar has the option to resign if he loses the vote of confidence. In this scenario, Shad said the King has the discretion to decide if another MP can command majority support in Parliament. “In the meantime, the resigned prime minister may be asked to continue as a caretaker prime minister. “Politicking will reach a feverish pitch,” he said. Alternatively, Anwar could seek a dissolution of Parliament, paving the way for fresh elections. “If the Yang di-Pertuan Agong refuses to dissolve Parliament, the possibilities and dilemmas are manifold.” However, he said, the constitution provides “very little guidance” as to what should happen next should the King decide against consenting to the dissolution of Parliament, adding that one of a number of parliamentary conventions would likely apply. This includes giving Anwar another chance to secure majority support, giving the opposition leader a chance to secure majority support, the formation of another unity government and the formation of a minority government among others. Anwar has said he will test his majority in Parliament when it convenes on Dec 19. This will be only the second time that a prime minister has done so in Malaysia. The country’s third prime minister Hussein Onn proved his majority in Parliament after taking over from Abdul Razak Hussein following the latter’s death in office. FMT MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.