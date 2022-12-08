NOTHING TO HIDE FROM MACC – YET ZAFRUL CAUTIOUS & TIGHT-LIPPED ON RM600 BIL ‘MISAPPROPRIATION’ – EVEN AS AMANAH PRESENTS MEMO TO PALACE FOR RCI

International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz today said he has nothing to hide from the MACC but has yet to be contacted over any probe into the alleged misappropriation of RM600 billion in government funds.

Speaking to reporters in Kuala Lumpur, Zafrul however declined further comments on reported allegations that the RM600 billion was misappropriated during former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s time in office.

Zafrul served as the finance minister under Muhyiddin’s administration.

“I have nothing to explain at the moment, we should all just wait. If there’s anything to explain, the Finance Ministry can explain.

“Most important for me is that if the MACC calls, we will cooperate and the Finance Ministry will also do the same,” said Zafrul, who earlier officiated Sime Darby Motors and China’s BYD Asia Pacific partnership to open its electric vehicle market here.

Two days ago, Bernama reported that the MACC has opened an investigation paper on the alleged misappropriation.

Online portal The Vibes, quoting sources, later reported that the MACC is expected to call up Zafrul, Muhyiddin, and former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin as part of its probe.

Muhyiddin previously denied the allegations of misappropriation and declared readiness to face any investigations.

Last month, former Malacca chief minister Adly Zahari raised claims over the usage of emergency funds totalling more than RM600 billion when the country was facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he would leave it to the investigation body to look into the issue of the RM600 billion and several alleged breaches involving its spending.

During the event held at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base, Zafrul said Sime Darby Motors will now be able to import BYD’s range of electric vehicles, marking the start of future developments in the domestic consumers and manufacturing market.

He also indicated that incentives first announced under Budget 2022 – to be re-tabled by the new administration – would continue to boost EV ownership and manufacturing in Malaysia, with a goal of 15 percent in total industry value by the year 2030. MKINI

