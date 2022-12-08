NOTHING TO HIDE FROM MACC – YET ZAFRUL CAUTIOUS & TIGHT-LIPPED ON RM600 BIL ‘MISAPPROPRIATION’ – EVEN AS AMANAH PRESENTS MEMO TO PALACE FOR RCI

Nothing to hide – Zafrul says no call from MACC on RM600b govt funds

International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz today said he has nothing to hide from the MACC but has yet to be contacted over any probe into the alleged misappropriation of RM600 billion in government funds.

Speaking to reporters in Kuala Lumpur, Zafrul however declined further comments on reported allegations that the RM600 billion was misappropriated during former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s time in office.

Zafrul served as the finance minister under Muhyiddin’s administration.

“I have nothing to explain at the moment, we should all just wait. If there’s anything to explain, the Finance Ministry can explain.

“Most important for me is that if the MACC calls, we will cooperate and the Finance Ministry will also do the same,” said Zafrul, who earlier officiated Sime Darby Motors and China’s BYD Asia Pacific partnership to open its electric vehicle market here.

Two days ago, Bernama reported that the MACC has opened an investigation paper on the alleged misappropriation.

Online portal The Vibes, quoting sources, later reported that the MACC is expected to call up Zafrul, Muhyiddin, and former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin as part of its probe.

Muhyiddin previously denied the allegations of misappropriation and declared readiness to face any investigations.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he would leave it to the investigation body to look into the issue of the RM600 billion and several alleged breaches involving its spending.

During the event held at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base, Zafrul said Sime Darby Motors will now be able to import BYD’s range of electric vehicles, marking the start of future developments in the domestic consumers and manufacturing market.

He also indicated that incentives first announced under Budget 2022 – to be re-tabled by the new administration – would continue to boost EV ownership and manufacturing in Malaysia, with a goal of 15 percent in total industry value by the year 2030. MKINI

Amanah hands over memorandum to Istana Negara to probe RM600 billion government funds

Amanah bureau director Sany Hamzan (second from left) said an investigation needed to be carried out as the allegations involved a huge sum of money. – NSTP/FATHIL ASRI.

KUALA LUMPUR: Amanah today handed over a memorandum at the Istana Negara to call for an investigation into an alleged misappropriation of billions of ringgit under the administration of former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The party’s mobilisation bureau secretary-general Faridul Amini Yusof handed the memorandum, addressed to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, to the palace public relations officer Mohd Husni Yusop at about 11.50am.

In the memorandum, the party called for the establishment of a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) to probe into the alleged misappropriation of RM600 billion in government funds under Muhyiddin’s government.

At a media conference later, the bureau’s director Sany Hamzan said an investigation needed to be carried out as the allegations involved a huge sum of money.

“We request for the Agong to establish a RCI to investigate the RM600 billion immediately, as it involves a large amount of people’s money.

He sarcastically remarked that Perikatan Nasional was the political party which spent the least money compared to Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional.

“PH and BN were the two political parties that spent the most money, whereas PN spent the least. I believe Tan Sri Muhyiddin has been slandered.”

Sany also said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had summoned him to its headquarters next week.

“They called me this morning to be present at their headquarters next week to give explanation on allegations involving the RM600 billion.”

Previously, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was reported as saying that the Finance Ministry officially confirmed that there was a serious breach of procedures for the RM600 billion funds during Muhyiddin’s administration.

Muhyiddin was reported as saying that he was not afraid of being investigated following police reports lodged by several parties claiming that he misappropriated the funds.

The PN chairman also said that it was impossible for him to misappropriate the funds since it involved money from the Employees Provident Fund and banks, which were not under his control.

He also questioned how the RM600 billion amount came about because if it referred to the eight economic stimulus packages announced during his administration, it amounted to RM530 billion

Muhyiddin’s former chief private secretary Datuk Dr Marzuki Mohamad was reported as saying that the allegation did exist and that it was an “old psychological warfare” to damage Muhyiddin’s administration.  NST

