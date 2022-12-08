SWELL-HEADED AFTER PADANG SERAI BIG WIN, PAS NOW EYES DISSOLUTION OF STATE ASSEMBLIES IN KEDAH, T’GANU & KELANTAN

PN to meet on dissolution of 3 state assemblies

KOTA BARU: Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders will meet soon to decide on the dissolution of the state legislative assemblies in Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan.

Pas deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Mat said today, that it is better that the three state assemblies be dissolved simultaneously, along with those of other states that have yet to hold elections.

“It will make things easy for the Election Commission (EC). This will also save on government expenses,” he said.

The EC welcomed the proposal to hold elections simultaneously in six states.

EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh said this would enable better coordination of manpower deployment.

He said the estimated cost of holding the elections was RM450 million.

However, having the elections at the same time would not have a significant impact on the costs, he said. NST

36-0 win for PN if Kedah state polls held on Nov 19, says Sanusi

KULIM: Going by its thumping success in the 15th general election, PAS said it would have made a “36-0” clean sweep of Kedah state seats if the state polls were held at the same time as parliamentary polls on Nov 19. There are 36 seats in Kedah, with PAS holding 15 and Bersatu six, while the opposition Pakatan Harapan has 10. Barisan Nasional and Pejuang have two seats each. PAS election director Sanusi Md Nor, who is also the state’s menteri besar, said the Padang Serai election was an indication of how well the party and Perikatan Nasional were doing in the state. “We are contemplating an early March date or waiting for the assembly to be automatically dissolved in July. “Nevertheless, going by the Padang Serai results, we would have had a 36-0 result going by the thumping majority we got,” he told reporters at the Padang Serai polls tallying centre late Wednesday. PN’s Azman Nasruddin, who is also a Kedah executive councillor, won the Padang Serai seat with a 16,260-vote majority against Pakatan Harapan’s Sofee Razak, who obtained 35,377 votes. Barisan Nasional’s C Sivaraj had 2,983 votes despite giving way to PH for the seat. Independent candidate Sreanandha Rao had 846 votes, followed by Pejuang’s Hamzah Abd Rahman (424), and Warisan’s Bakhri Hashim (149). Sanusi, who is also Kedah PN chief, said the big win was a commentary on the present federal politics and cemented their recipe of success – which was hard work and not taking part in “retaliatory, vengeful politics”. “If the majority was 1,000 to 2,000, it can be termed as a rejection. But with a majority in the tens of thousands, it’s a sign that voters are totally disgusted,” he said. “Our opponents wouldn’t have come close even if they added all their votes up.” Azman said his win was a vindication of sorts from all the name-calling of “traitor” and “frog” perpetuated by his Pakatan Harapan opponents. Azman was previously with PKR and moved to Bersatu in 2020. “The results showed that Padang Serai rejected a traitor prime minister, who picked a deputy who was among the corrupt.” FMT Simultaneous polls in 6 states will cost RM450mil, says EC chief PETALING JAYA: Organising the state elections for Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Terengganu, and Kedah simultaneously will cost RM450 million, says Election Commission chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh “It’s easier if all the states cooperated and dissolved their state assemblies at the same time,” he said at a press conference in Padang Serai, Kedah. “It’s hard to say when is the right time to do this (as) it is up to the states to decide.” He was commenting on the matter after Perikatan Nasional’s Azman Nasrudin claimed the Padang Serai parliamentary seat with a 16,260-vote majority win against Pakatan Harapan’s Sofee Razak. Previously, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council decided not to dissolve the state assemblies of Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, while PAS also did not dissolve the state assemblies of Kelantan, Terengganu, and Kedah for the 15th general election (GE15) on Nov 19. Yesterday, Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Aminuddin Harun suggested it would be better for the six states to let their state assemblies complete the full term and hold their state elections at the same time next year as it would save costs in conducting the polls and make it easier for voters to cast their ballots. Last month, Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state was open to discussing with Kedah, Terengganu, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor to dissolve their state legislative assemblies simultaneously to make way for state elections to be held together.’ Separately, Ghani said the EC will review the suitability of the 60-day period for an election to be held once Parliament or state assembly is dissolved. Under the Federal Constitution, a general election must be held within 60 days of the dissolution of Parliament. FMT

NST / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

