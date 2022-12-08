A message about the halal status of a brand of vermicelli noodles (bihun) is going viral, calling for a boycott of the products of the “Chinese-owned company”.

However, checks found the message is at least 14 years old and has been debunked several times, including by the Islamic Development Department (Jakim).

Still, the message which has racist undertones continues to be circulating on social media platforms, including WhatsApp.

In its latest form, the message falsely alleges that a Penang factory, Kilang Bihun Beras Indah, that was shut down in 2007 for allegedly not meeting hygiene standards has reopened under a new name.

Kilang Bihun Beras Indah was alleged to have operated next to a pig farm and used the same premises and facilities as the farm.

The message alleges the factory was reopened under the company name Kilang Bihun Bersatu Sdn Bhd, which has halal certification.

“The Chinese have gone overboard! (Cina melampaui batas!)” the message reads.

It also provided a list of bumiputera-owned brands to switch to.

Checks found that the message conflates a news report on one factory – Kilang Bihun Beras Indah – with another company, which is a subsidiary of a public-listed firm, KBB Resources Bhd.

KBB Resources Bhd is listed on Bursa Malaysia as Eka Noodles.

“We would like to clarify that Kilang Bihun Bersatu Sdn Bhd and Kilang Bihun Beras Indah are two factories with different owners.

“Kilang Bihun Bersatu Sdn Bhd is a subsidiary of KBB Resources and holds a legitimate halal certification in Malaysia,” Jakim clarified in a statement in 2016.

In 2020, Eka Noodles issued a letter of demand to four Facebook users for circulating false information on its halal status.

It also lodged a police report seeking action under the Multimedia and Communications Act.

2020 version uses photo from China factory

The 2020 version of the viral message included a photograph of workers stepping on the noodles with their bare feet.

In fact, newswire AFP’s checks found the photo was first published in 2014 by Yangcheng Evening News, about a factory in Guangdong province in China.

To note, like many hoaxes circulating online, part of the message is true – there was indeed a noodle factory located next to a pig farm in Penang.

In 2007, Harian Metro reported the factory in Kampung Selamat, Tasek Gelugor was operating 100m away from a pig pen.

However, the local Islamic authority said it is outside of their jurisdiction because the factory does not have halal certification, Harian Metro reported.

The news report, however, does not state that the noodle factory shared the same premises or facilities as the pig pen, as claimed in the viral message.

Anti-PKR and anti-DAP messaging

The fake message has gone viral over the years in various forms.

In a 2013 version, a photo of the Harian Metro news clipping was edited into a photo collage featuring different brands of noodles and pigs rolling in a pen.

On one Facebook page ‘Anti-PKR Club’, this collage is captioned with the message about KBB Resources.

A similar posting was also made by the Facebook page ‘Boikot Barangan Cina DAP’ (Boycott Products by DAP Chinese). MKINI

Johor Speaker tells reps to watch what they say so there’s no religious, racial conflict

ISKANDAR PUTERI — Johor assemblymen were today reminded to be mindful of their speech and conduct in the state legislature so as to not trigger any racial or religious conflict. Johor State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi said all 56 elected representatives should practise sound judgment and not cross boundaries, especially on sensitive subjects. “This will include maintaining our boundaries when speaking and to avoid touching on racial and religious sentiments,” he said. Mohd Puad also congratulated the winners of yesterday’s elections for the Tioman state seat in Pahang and Padang Serai parliamentary seat in Kedah. “Following that, I ask all assemblymen to make political adjustments immediately after the GE15 results are over. “We need to move ahead and to avoid any conflicts based on race and religion,” he said at the start of this morning’s assembly sitting. Mohd Puad, who is also the Rengit assemblyman, did not elaborate. But he is believed to be referring to the polarising results of the 15th general election that led to the unprecedented formation of a federal coalition government due to a hung Parliament. The Tioman and Padang Serai elections were held yesterday having been deferred from polling day on November 19 due to the deaths of two candidates. In yesterday’s poll, Perikatan Nasional (PN) Datuk Azman Nasrudin wrested Padang Serai from Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Mohamad Sofee Razak with a 16,260-vote majority. However in Tioman, PN lost to Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Seri Johari Hussain who retained his seat for the fourth term by securing 8,080 votes in a five-cornered contest. The federal coalition Cabinet formed last week under Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister comprises PH, BN, and the Borneo bloc Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah. Johor held its state election in March which saw BN securing 40 out of 56 seats in what has been described as a landslide victory. PH only managed 12 state assembly seats, followed by PN with three, while the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance has one. MM

MKINI / MALAY MAIL

