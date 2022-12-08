SURE, PN’S ‘GREEN WAVE’ THE GREATEST THREAT NOW – BUT DON’T SCARE YOURSELVES SILLY – ‘PENYAMUN’ UMNO WITH 30 SEATS IS ALREADY NEAR ROCK BOTTOM, WHILE ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S WEAKER PKR CAN STILL LOSE SOME MORE GROUND BUT IS NOT SO FAR EITHER FROM ROCK BOTTOM – WHAT GOES DOWN MUST COME – SO MANAGE IT WISELY INSTEAD OF LOOKING TO OUTSHOOT PAS & BERSATU RACISM & EXTREMISM – AFTER ALL, IT’S THE ECONOMY & NATIONAL PROPSERITY THAT COUNTS MOST WITH VOTERS – ALSO, WHAT GOES UP MUST COME DOWN – WITHOUT MUCH VISION OR AGENDA, WHAT ELSE CAN HAPPEN TO PAS & BERSATU BUT TO FALL NEXT – CAN UMNO GET ZERO SEATS? EVEN LAZY PKR SHOULD BE ABLE TO HANG ONTO 20 AT WORST, SO STAY ON REFORM TRACK & DON’T PANIC
Pakatan Harapan must work hard to shift ground sentiments following Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) huge win in the Padang Serai parliamentary seat election.
For that, all cabinet ministers must be on the same page with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in making the people’s wellbeing the priority, said former Klang MP Charles Santiago.
“PN’s huge win in Padang Serai comes as no surprise as we have seen a similar pattern in the Northern Malay belt.
“It signals the persuasive green wave, which is worrying, and indicates Harapan has lots more work to do to shift ground sentiments,” Charles (above) said in a statement posted on Twitter today, referring to PAS’ influence in the stunning victory.
PN candidate Azman Nasrudin won the Padang Serai parliamentary seat last night with 51,637 votes, beating five other candidates with a majority of 16,260. The victory also witnessed PN seizing the seat from PKR, which has held it for three terms.
Following the victory, Azman, who is also Lunas state assemblyperson, vowed to be an effective voice for voters in the constituency.
‘Make peoples’ agenda priority’
“PM Anwar has already kickstarted this initiative but all cabinet ministers must also make peoples’ agenda their priority,” he said.
According to PN chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin, PN’s huge victory in Padang Serai was a vote of no confidence in the new federal government.
He further claimed that the “lies” told by Harapan and BN in the 15th general election (GE15) are the “biggest electoral fraud ever”.
PN has won 13 out of 14 Parliamentary seats in Kedah and all seats in Perlis, Kelantan, and Terengganu – a phenomenon that some observers described as “PN’s northern crescent”.
The coalition now has 74 seats in Dewan Rakyat while its component party Bersatu has 31 seats. In contrast, Umno has only 26. MKINI
PN supporters ‘adopt’ Harapan GE15 theme song
The Padang Serai election concluded last night with a surreal scene, where Perikatan Nasional supporters were belting out Pakatan Harapan’s unofficial election theme song.
Several video clips have emerged showing the impromptu sing-along involving hundreds of PN supporters gathering outside the Kulim Hi-Tech Sports Complex, which served as the election counting centre.
The song in question was rapper Altimet’s ‘Aduh Malaysia’, which starts with the question “siapa sokong penyamun?” (who is supporting the bandits?).
A similar theme permeates throughout the rap portions of the song, begging listeners to be wary of corrupt politicians.
To many observers, ‘Aduh Malaysia’ was a dig at BN, which Harapan had often likened to “penyamun” over the years.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim would often sing the first verse of the song while on the campaign trail during the 15th general election last month.
In response to PN supporters singing his song, Altimet today tweeted “rap for the rakyat”.
‘Aduh Malaysia’ debuted in September, involving samples from the famous P Ramlee movie ‘Ali Baba Bujang Lapok’.
Altimet gained fame in the early 2000s as the emcee of the hip-hop group Teh Tarik Crew with DJ Fuzz and Mizz Nina.
He joined PKR last year and was elected as the party’s Ampang division chief in July. – MKINI
