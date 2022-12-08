Pakatan Harapan is expected to nominate DAP’s Lanang parliamentarian Alice Lau as its Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker candidate.

When contacted, several sources in DAP confirmed that this was informed by the leadership in a briefing on Tuesday night.

“It’s confirmed,” according to a source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Two other sources confirmed the nomination of Lau (above) by Harapan but said the matter has not been finalised.

“It has not been finalised yet,” they said.

Malaysiakini has attempted to reach out to Lau, 41, for comment.

Lau, who is also a DAP central committee member, had held the Lanang parliamentary seat since the 2013 polls.

It was previously reported that the first meeting of the 15th Parliament will start with the convening of Dewan Rakyat on Dec 19 and 20.

The first order of business will be the election of a new Dewan Rakyat speaker.

On Tuesday, former Sungai Petani MP Johari Abdul confirmed that he was among the candidates proposed by Harapan as the Dewan Rakyat speaker.

Johari was offered the speaker post in 2018 when Harapan came into power after GE14, but he turned it down.

Malaysiakini also learnt that the government proposed that BN’s Cameron Highland MP Ramli Md Nor remain as deputy speaker.

Meanwhile, Perikatan Nasional reportedly submitted two names for the speaker and deputy speaker posts. MKINI