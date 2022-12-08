UMNO TO HOLD FIRST SUPREME COUNCIL MEETING TONIGHT – THE FIRST SINCE SECURING DPM & KEY SENIOR POSTS IN NEW GOVT – EVEN AS EXPERTS WARN AGAINST GETTING TOO SWELL-HEADED – ‘PN GAINED FROM ANTI-UMNO FEELINGS, NOT LOVE OF PAS OR RISE OF POLITICAL ISLAM’

Umno supreme council to have first meeting since Cabinet formed

PETALING JAYA: The Umno supreme council will meet on Thursday (Dec 8) night, its first meeting since Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced his Cabinet line-up.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Umno supreme council member Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi said this would be the first meeting since six Umno members were selected for Anwar’s Cabinet.

The six are Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, Law and Institutional Reforms Minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

“Tonight (Dec 8) is the Umno supreme council meeting.

“This is the first meeting since Zahid Hamidi, Tok Mat, Dr Zambry, Azalina, Khaled Nordin and Tengku Zafrul joined Anwar’s Cabinet,” he said.

However, he did not mention the time or venue for the meeting.

Puad added that the Umno supreme council must remain as a guide and a check and balance to the government and that there will be no compromise on that.

“The government needs to be urged to speed up the formation of Royal Commissions of Inquiry (RCI) involving former attorney general Tommy Thomas’ memoir, the Tabung Haji issue, and Pulau Batu Puteh, among others,” he said.

He said Perikatan Nasional cannot object to such probes, and that it must be open to being investigated.

“Perikatan must be open to a detailed investigation into the alleged financial mismanagement during former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration.

“This is not about revenge or abuse of power. It’s about finding out the truth,” he said.

On Monday (Dec 5), Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had said there were several serious lapses in the alleged RM600bil expenditure.

Muhyiddin, who was also Perikatan Nasional chairman, has since said that he had never embezzled or misused funds meant to help the people and that if he did, investigations would have started a long time ago.

On Tuesday (Dec 6), Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki announced that the commission had opened an investigation into the allegations. ANN

PN gained from anti-Umno feelings, not love for PAS, says Chandra

PETALING JAYA: An analyst has rejected a PAS leader’s view that Perikatan Nasional’s impressive performance in the recent general election was due to the rising popularity of political Islam.

Political scientist Chandra Muzaffar said PN and PAS did well only because Malay voters had lost faith in Umno, which had previously commanded the support of a large segment of the electorate.

He told FMT that ongoing corruption cases involving top Umno leaders were key in shifting voters towards PN.

“The insistence on fielding candidates who were compromised on the question of integrity turned away Umno’s typical voters,” he said. ”So Malay voters turned to the party they felt most comfortable with, and PAS comes closest in claiming to represent Islam.”

Chandra also said PAS’ model lacked content in addressing the “real challenges” that Malaysia was facing, such as inflation, unemployment and ethnic tensions.

“If PAS were to translate the votes into increasing support for the party, it must reconsider its ideological approach with greater depth to strengthen its support,” he said.

He said PAS could widen its influence if it could relate its principles and values to social and economic challenges.

In GE15, PAS candidates won 49 seats, the highest number among all individual parties. It contested both under its own banner and PN’s.

PAS international affairs and external relations council chairman Khalil Abdul Hadi recently said the party’s success in the polls showed political Islam had gained popularity in Malaysia and that the party’s conservative religious politics was becoming more attractive to young and first-time voters.

Khalil, the PAS president’s son, also said people wanted to see how the party could contribute to the country, “especially on welfare and economic issues”.

Another analyst, Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara, said PN’s popularity among first-time and young voters in GE15 could be due to their desire for a new government.

He said the more established Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional had been “associated with negative political stigma”. PN’s time in the federal government was “extremely short”, he said.

He said these voters, in voting PN, dared to make a decision that older voters would not.

Some other pundits have attributed PN’s performance in GE15 to its use of TikTok to secure youth votes. They said the social media platform was a key source of political information for many young voters. FMT

ANN / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.