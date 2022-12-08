PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional’s big win in the Padang Serai parliamentary election and slim loss in the Tioman state seat are a positive sign that the people are still backing PN, says its chairman, Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said that, compared with the results in GE14, Barisan Nasional’s majority in Tioman declined by almost half, whereas PN’s majority in Padang Serai doubled.

He said it showed that the people have no faith in the PH-BN cooperation, and that there is no confidence in the ability of the unity government to administer the country.

“Disappointed with the fraud committed by PH and BN leaders during the 15th general election (GE15) campaigns, many have now turned to supporting PN,” he said.

Last night, PN’s Azman Nasrudin claimed the Padang Serai seat after a 16,260-vote majority win against PH’s Sofee Razak.

The Padang Serai election was deferred to Dec 7 after PH candidate M Karupaiya, who won the seat in GE14, died three days before polling on Nov 19.

Karupaiya, who is said to have died of a heart attack, won the seat in the 2018 general election with a majority of more than 8,000 votes.

In Tioman, BN’s Johari Hussain won with a slim majority of 573 votes.

The election for the state seat was postponed following the death of PN candidate Yunus Ramli, 61, in the early hours of Nov 19.

Johari won the seat in the 2018 general election with a 1,280-vote majority against Yunus in a four-cornered fight. FMT

Tioman win proves people accept BN-Harapan pact in Pahang – Wan Rosdy

BN’s victory in the Tioman state seat is clear proof that the people accept the BN-Pakatan Harapan (Harapan) coalition government in Pahang.

Pahang BN chairperson Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the success also shows that the people can see the rationale behind the party’s decision to form a state government with Harapan following the 15th general election (GE15). The GE15 results saw a hung Pahang state assembly for the first time as no party obtained a simple majority of 22 seats to form the state government. BN had won 16 seats, one less than Perikatan Nasional (PN) while Harapan won eight. “Of course, the people can accept it, otherwise, how can we possibly win… I have explained several times that the state government had to be formed (between BN and Harapan) so that we can carry out our duties for the people. “If this is not done, it will be a hung situation. The state government can’t be formed and it is the people who will lose out,” Wan Rosdy (above), who is also Pahang Menteri Besar, told reporters when met at the Tioman constituency vote tallying centre at Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah yesterday. In the five-way contest, BN candidate Mohd Johari Hussain retained the seat with a 573-vote majority after securing 8,080 votes, edging PN candidate Nor Idayu Hashim who obtained 7,507 votes. Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly of Harapan obtained 784 votes, Osman A Bakar (Pejuang) 79 votes and Sulaiman Bakar (Independent) 58 votes. The decision to cooperate with Harapan in Pahang, according to Wan Rosdy, was in line with the formation of the government at the federal level, which he said would also help the state government to carry out its plans. Wan Rosdy also expressed confidence that Johari would be a responsible elected representative for the Tioman constituents. Johari, meanwhile, said his win, as well as the cooperation with Harapan, meant that the people want a government that can bring about political and economic stability in Pahang. “I am also grateful to the Pahang BN chairperson (Wan Rosdy) for helping out (in the election) and for establishing close cooperation for the sake of the people’s interests and stability,” he said. Johari also thanked the BN and Umno leadership and machinery for their hard work and support. The Tioman election was postponed following the death of PN candidate Md Yunus Ramli, 61, on polling day (Nov 19) from a suspected heart attack. – Bernama

