WILL ZAFRUL SING LIKE A CANARY, AS HE SHOULD IF HE’S NOT INVOLVED? – MACC TO QUESTION EX-FINANCE MINISTER, MUHYIDDIN & KHAIRY OVER RM600 BIL PROBE

FORMER finance minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz is expected to be questioned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over the alleged misappropriation of RM600 billion in public funds, The Vibes reported.

Quoting sources, the news portal said former prime minister and Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin, and former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin will also be grilled by investigators.

The misappropriation is alleged to have taken place during the Muhyiddin administration when the country was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

At that time, Zafrul was the finance minister, a role he continued when Ismail Sabri Yaakob succeeded Muhyiddin.

Zafrul is now the international trade and industry minister.

Khairy was science and technology minister for Muhyiddin, later taking over the health portfolio.

Yesterday, MACC said it had opened an investigation on the alleged misappropriation of RM600 billion in funds by the previous government.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed the matter but declined to reveal more details on the investigation.

“Yes, MACC has opened an investigation paper on the issue,” he said briefly.

The controversy began on November 15 when former Malacca chief minister Adly Zahari accused the then government of misappropriating RM600 billion from the Covid-19 emergency fund.

Anwar said he would leave it to the appropriate investigative body to look into the issue.

According to Anwar, the Finance Ministry had acknowledged several breaches involving the fund.

Muhyiddin was yesterday reported as saying that he was not afraid to be investigated over the allegations.

