BUSYBODY OR NOT, NAJIB ALL THE WAY FROM KAJANG PRISON WANTS TO KNOW – WHY DID ANNUAR MUSA ENTER MUHYIDDIN’S BEDROOM IN SABAH?

MACC to probe claim Muhyiddin gave Umno ‘millions’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s claim that then prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had given Umno millions of ringgit to help the party during the 2020 Sabah state elections.

Sources said the commission has opened investigation papers into the claim and will summon both Muhyiddin and Annuar for questioning.

In a video posted on TikTok on Nov 21, Annuar had claimed that Muhyiddin had met with him while in Sabah and given Umno “millions”.

“I flew to Sabah and met with Tan Sri Muhyiddin. I went into his bedroom and told him that Umno didn’t have enough money and were short of funds,” the former Ketereh member of parliament had claimed in the video.

Terima kasih Tan Sri Annuar Musa sebab bongkarkan perkara ini. Tapi persoalan yang masih belum terjawab ialah kenapa pula kamu masuk bilik tidur Muhyiddin?https://t.co/21jpgHhxTk pic.twitter.com/t8IXlt0Tji — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) December 6, 2022

Annuar claimed Muhyiddin then gave the money to help Umno in the Sabah state elections.