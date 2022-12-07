BOMBSHELL – ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR PM FOR ONLY 6 MONTHS? – QUICK ROUTE FROM DPM TO PM LURES SENT TO ZAHID OR NOT, A MASSIVE PLOT IS BEING HATCHED – WITH PN INSIDERS NOW CLAIMING MUHYIDDIN READY TO HAND THE BERSATU REINS OVER TO HAMZAH – WHILE UMNO’S ANNUAR MUSA OPENLY DOES ‘PR’ FOR MUHYIDDIN WITH ‘NO, HE DOESN’T WANT TO KILL OFF UMNO, HE GAVE US TENS OF MILLIONS DURING SABAH POLLS’ – ‘THE NEXT 6 MONTHS CRUCIAL FOR BN-PN MARRIAGE’ – SO WHO WILL BE PM11, WITH MUHYIDDIN GIVING WAY TO UMNO CANDIDATE? ISMAIL SABRI AGAIN, MAT HASAN OR ‘KING’ ZAHID?

Umno leader: Muhyiddin, Hamzah are birds of the same feather

Perikatan Nasional chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin and the coalition’s secretary-general Hamzah Zainuddin are “birds of the same feather” who can’t be trusted.

This is according to Umno supreme council member Puad Zarkashi when commenting on PN possibly reclaiming Putrajaya through a new alliance with BN, as reported by a news portal yesterday.

“The possibility of PN-BN working together to form a new government is no longer relevant. Don’t have to think about that. It is a waste of time,” Puad wrote on Facebook this morning.

He was commenting on a Free Malaysia Today (FMT) report yesterday, quoting a Bersatu party insider that many in the party believe that a change in the party’s leadership may be the catalyst for PN to work with BN again and reclaim Putrajaya.

According to the source, many in Bersatu believe that Umno may be open to working with them (and PN) if it was led by Hamzah, instead of Muhyiddin, who had completely shut off any room for cooperation.

Elaborating, Puad said the government led by Pakatan Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim should be allowed to govern until the end of its term.

“The issue of PN-BN cooperating if Bersatu is no longer led by Muhyiddin is ridiculous.

“Muhyiddin and Hamzah are the same. Both like to stab (people’s) back,” Puad said.

He further called on any attempts to unseat the current government before the end of its term to be stopped.

“Umno is not the ‘yes man’ in the government. Instead, it is a partner which is willing to work together (with Harapan) for the sake of the rakyat.”  MKINI

Muhyiddin exit seen as step towards BN-PN ‘marriage’email sharing button 

Muhyiddin Yassin with party leaders of Perikatan Nasional at a press conference last week. Hamzah Zainudin is at the far right. 

PETALING JAYA: A change in Bersatu’s leadership may well be the catalyst for Perikatan Nasional (PN) to reclaim Putrajaya through a new alliance with Barisan Nasional (BN), says a party insider.

A Bersatu leader who wished to remain anonymous said PN had missed the opportunity to form a government after the general election last month because coalition chairman Muhyiddin Yassin was adamant in becoming prime minister.

The source said many in Bersatu believe Umno may be more open to working with them if it was led by a more pragmatic leader like party secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin.

“A Hamzah-led Bersatu could work with both Umno and PAS. The key to Umno’s acceptance is that Hamzah, unlike Muhyiddin, doesn’t want to ‘kill’ Umno,” the source told FMT.

“He is more open to sharing power (with Umno). The reality is that everyone knows that a Umno-Bersatu-PAS combination would be unstoppable.”

The source also said the next six months would be crucial for a BN-PN “marriage” and the people are looking forward to such a Muafakat Nasional 2.0.

Muhyiddin had declared war against BN in September, saying that the coalition would be PN’s main enemy in GE15 and that PN need not be afraid about facing off against them.

The general election resulted in a hung Parliament as no coalition won sufficient seats to form a government.

PH had 82 seats, including one seat from Muda and five from Sarawak DAP, and had the largest number among the coalitions. PN won 73, with PAS accounting for 49, while BN won 30, of which Umno had 26.

Muhyiddin said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had asked PN and PH to come together to form a government, but PN turned this down.

Hamzah then said PN’s Supreme Council agreed to consider the King’s proposal to form a unity government with PH, but Muhyiddin later shut the door for any cooperation, adding that his coalition will become the opposition. FMT

MACC to probe claim Muhyiddin gave Umno ‘millions’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s claim that then prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had given Umno millions of ringgit to help the party during the 2020 Sabah state elections.

Sources said the commission has opened investigation papers into the claim and will summon both Muhyiddin and Annuar for questioning.

In a video posted on TikTok on Nov 21, Annuar had claimed that Muhyiddin had met with him while in Sabah and given Umno “millions”.

“I flew to Sabah and met with Tan Sri Muhyiddin. I went into his bedroom and told him that Umno didn’t have enough money and were short of funds,” the former Ketereh member of parliament had claimed in the video.

Annuar claimed Muhyiddin then gave the money to help Umno in the Sabah state elections.

MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / NST

