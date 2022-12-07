Perikatan Nasional chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin and the coalition’s secretary-general Hamzah Zainuddin are “birds of the same feather” who can’t be trusted.

This is according to Umno supreme council member Puad Zarkashi when commenting on PN possibly reclaiming Putrajaya through a new alliance with BN, as reported by a news portal yesterday.

“The possibility of PN-BN working together to form a new government is no longer relevant. Don’t have to think about that. It is a waste of time,” Puad wrote on Facebook this morning.

He was commenting on a Free Malaysia Today (FMT) report yesterday, quoting a Bersatu party insider that many in the party believe that a change in the party’s leadership may be the catalyst for PN to work with BN again and reclaim Putrajaya.

According to the source, many in Bersatu believe that Umno may be open to working with them (and PN) if it was led by Hamzah, instead of Muhyiddin, who had completely shut off any room for cooperation.

Elaborating, Puad said the government led by Pakatan Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim should be allowed to govern until the end of its term.

“The issue of PN-BN cooperating if Bersatu is no longer led by Muhyiddin is ridiculous.

“Muhyiddin and Hamzah are the same. Both like to stab (people’s) back,” Puad said.

He further called on any attempts to unseat the current government before the end of its term to be stopped.

“Umno is not the ‘yes man’ in the government. Instead, it is a partner which is willing to work together (with Harapan) for the sake of the rakyat.” MKINI

Muhyiddin exit seen as step towards BN-PN ‘marriage’