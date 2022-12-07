IT IS YOU, LAH, ZAHID & BN THAT NEED A MAKEOVER – NOT ‘NEW DAP’ – TO CLAW BACK GROUND AS A ‘MODERN, TECHNOCRATIC & FREE OF PATRONAGE’ PARTY – ‘BN LEADERS MUST LEAD BY EXAMPLE BY NOT MANIPULATING RACIAL ISSUES FOR SHORT-TERM GAINS’ – AFTER ALL, WHEN EVER DID ‘OLD DAP’ REJECT THE POSITION OF ISLAM, MALAY RIGHTS, MALAY LANGUAGE & THE MALAY RULERS?

BN makeover a must if it wants support of progressives, says academic

PETALING JAYA: An academic has called for an overhaul of Barisan Nasional’s image if the coalition is interested in winning the support of progressives and non-Malays.

BN’s partnership with Pakatan Harapan in Putrajaya is not enough although its supporters have welcomed it, according to political scientist Wong Chin Huat.

The coalition would have to reinvent itself to be seen as “modern, technocratic and free of patronage politics”, Wong told FMT.

For this to happen, he said, BN’s elected representatives would need allocations equal to those given to their PH counterparts, and the unity government must pursue reforms such as those that would lead to the separation of the attorney-general’s and public prosecutor’s roles.

“In the foreseeable future, BN can’t win back non-Malay support except when its main opponent is PAS or Bersatu,” Wong said.

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (front, right) chairing a BN meeting. (Facebook pic)

However, electoral pacts with PH to ensure straight fights with Perikatan Nasional (PN) could see the partnership win more votes from both non-Malays and Malays.

Another academic, Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid of Universiti Sains Malaysia said BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi must swiftly respond to PN’s allegations of corruption in Umno if the coalition wished to regain the support of progressives and non-Malays.

“He must not be seen to have personally benefited in any way after successfully bringing BN to Anwar Ibrahim’s camp, even if only for the purpose of forming a working government,” he said.

Ahmad Fauzi also said BN should support some of PH’s reformist policies and move away from race-based politics.

“This is what PH parties have been doing for the past 15 years,” he said.

“BN leaders must lead by example by not manipulating racial issues for short-term gains.” FMT