MAT SABU, THE NEW AGRICULTURE MINISTER, RESPONDS TO EGG SHORTAGE – APPROVES IMPORTS TO MEET DEMAND – WHILE PKR’S RAFIZI REVEALS DEPUTY MINISTERS TO BE APPOINTED IN 2 WEEKS’ TIME

December 6, 2022

Rafizi: Deputy ministers to be appointed in two weeks’ time

KUALA LUMPUR — The appointment of deputy ministers are being finalised now and will be settled in one or two weeks’ time, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said today.

Astro Awani reported the economic affairs minister as saying the matter was mentioned during a special Cabinet meeting yesterday.

“The prime minister will determine the portfolio he feels is appropriate and it is up to the [political parties] to nominate names,” he reportedly said, referring to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar unveiled his 28-member Cabinet on Friday, which included Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Datuk Fadillah Yusof as deputy prime ministers.

The composition of the Cabinet are: eight from PKR, Umno (six), GPS (five), DAP (four), Parti Amanah Negara (two), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (one), and one independent.

Anwar also announced yesterday that his Cabinet members have agreed to take a 20 per cent salary cut until the country’s economy recovers. MM

Mat Sabu: Putrajaya has given nod for import of eggs to meet domestic demand

Malaysians consume an average of 968 million eggs per month, said Mohamad Sabu.

KUALA LUMPUR — The government has agreed to import chicken eggs from several foreign sources as a short-term solution to meet domestic demand.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Mohamad Sabu in a statement today said the ministry has identified a number of sources to ensure the supply of chicken eggs in the market.

“Eggs which are a protein-rich daily food which is popular among Malaysians has an average consumption rate of 968 million eggs per month,” he said.

He said the need to bring in chicken eggs from outside sources will also be reviewed once the supply of chicken eggs has stabilised and has also asked Agriculture and Food Security Secretary-General Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid to look at the impact of importing chicken eggs from outside sources to the existing local industry.

In addition, Sabu said Agrobank was also asked to submit proposals to help suppliers and small entrepreneurs to remain competitive in the industry.

“The ministry is always working with various approaches to ensure that the country’s chicken egg supply will be stable again at competitive prices. The ministry is confident that the issue of lack of chicken egg supply can be resolved in the near future with the cooperation of various parties,” he said. — Bernama

MALAY MAIL / BERNAMA

