MAT SABU, THE NEW AGRICULTURE MINISTER, RESPONDS TO EGG SHORTAGE – APPROVES IMPORTS TO MEET DEMAND – WHILE PKR’S RAFIZI REVEALS DEPUTY MINISTERS TO BE APPOINTED IN 2 WEEKS’ TIME

Astro Awani reported the economic affairs minister as saying the matter was mentioned during a special Cabinet meeting yesterday.

“In terms of the numbers [of deputy ministers] from the coalition, it will depend on the amount of contribution of the MP himself.

“The prime minister will determine the portfolio he feels is appropriate and it is up to the [political parties] to nominate names,” he reportedly said, referring to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The prime minister will look at the suitability, expertise and experience of each before bringing them for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s approval.”

Anwar unveiled his 28-member Cabinet on Friday, which included Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Datuk Fadillah Yusof as deputy prime ministers.

The composition of the Cabinet are: eight from PKR, Umno (six), GPS (five), DAP (four), Parti Amanah Negara (two), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (one), and one independent.

Anwar also announced yesterday that his Cabinet members have agreed to take a 20 per cent salary cut until the country’s economy recovers. MM

Mat Sabu: Putrajaya has given nod for import of eggs to meet domestic demand

Malaysians consume an average of 968 million eggs per month, said Mohamad Sabu. KUALA LUMPUR — The government has agreed to import chicken eggs from several foreign sources as a short-term solution to meet domestic demand.