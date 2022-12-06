ANOTHER ANWAR STALWART, JOHARI ABDUL KNOWN FOR HIS LOYALTY DURING TIN KOSONG’S ‘DATUK T’ SEX SCANDAL, SEEN AS PAKATAN’S CHOICE FOR SPEAKER – WHILE BERSATU’S RASHID HASNON, SO RICH HE’S FLYING OFF TO QATAR TO WATCH FOOTBALL, CONFIRMS HE’S NOT PN’S CANDIDATE FOR SPEAKER – BUT HAS ‘SIGNALLED TO SEND NAME BEFORE 5PM TODAY’
The former Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker declined to reveal their candidate, though he did confirm that it was not him.
“Yes… it is not me… I will be flying to Qatar to watch the football matches on Dec 18.
“But I have signalled to send the name before 5pm this evening,” Rashid was reported as saying by Berita Harian today.
Outgoing Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun was reported as saying yesterday that today would be the last day to submit candidate names for the position. The sitting of the new Parliament begins on Dec 19.
Azhar has to vacate his position on the midnight of Dec 18, as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.
It was previously reported that the 15th Parliament will commence with the meeting of the Dewan Rakyat on Dec 19 and 20.
The first order of business will be the election of a new Dewan Rakyat speaker.
Pakatan Harapan has not yet revealed who their candidate for the speaker will be. MKINI
Former Sungai Petani MP is Pakatan’s choice for speaker, say sources
FORMER Sungai Petani lawmaker Johari Abdul is Pakatan Harapan’s choice for parliament speaker while Perikatan Nasional (PN) has nominated Mohd Radzi Sheikh Ahmad for the position according to sources.
The 66-year-old is also the incumbent Gurun state assemblyman in the Kedah state legislature which he won in 2018.
“So far I have not heard anything about this,” said Johari coyly when contacted today.
Lawmakers will vote to choose a speaker on December 19, when parliament meets.
This is the second time his name has been suggested for the position.
He was the favourite for the speaker position when PH came to power in 2018 but had to make way as he would have had to resign as Gurun assemblyman, which PKR did not want him to do owing to the delicate balance of power in the Kedah state legislative assembly then.
Johari, a staunch advocate of parliamentary reform was the parliamentary defence select committee chairman. Johari also championed the youth parliament and advocated more programmes for youth to be exposed to the ways of the Malaysian legislature.
Former Home Minister Radzi, a lawyer, is a member of Bersatu, which he joined after the Sheraton move in 2018, having been with Umno previously.
He is currently a senator in the Dewan Negara and was sworn in to office on 17 June 2020.
Radzi oversaw several reforms including the extensive review of the country’s penal code during his time in office back in 2008.
He could not be contacted for comment. TMI
MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.