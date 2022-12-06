share prices of Magnum/Toto suffered politically-induced decline

after announcement from Jan 1, only 8 special draws per year

Magnum share price plummeted 7 sen or 5.15% to RM1.29, (1-yr low)

Sports Toto down 7 sen or 4.19% to RM1.60 (1 yr low)

at RM1.29, Magnum market-cap RM1.85b

at RM1.60 Sports Toto’s market-cap RM2.16b

Magnum’s share price down 32.11%, Sports Toto down 15.09%

After special Cabinet meeting Mon

number of special draws reverted to 8 per year (presently 22)

govt (will not) heavily rely on what he dubbed wang haram (illicit money)



If any tendency to collect wang haram, we will take necessary steps

I can cancel decision made by (Bersatu and PAS) Cabinet



they increased special draws from 8 to 22 times

starting Jan 1, 2023, special draws by gaming companies, which were accepted by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government for 22 times, will be reduced to eight times

heavy selling of NFOs when prospect of PN govt a possibility

when PN (failed to form govt) share prices of Magnum, Sports Toto recouped

MY COMMENTS:

‘Hal enta safeeh’ is arabic which means ‘Are you stupid?’



Hello Chinese supporters let me get this straight. The PAS and Bersatu fellows had increased the special draws to 22 per year. Now your “secular” hero has reduced it down to 8 special draws per year !!

So does this mean that wang haram (illicit money) 8 times a year is ok.

But 22 times a year is not ok. Hmm. How about 10 times a year? Maybe 12 times a year? Just wondering lah. What about 18 1/2 times a year. Just kidding ok.

To all Chinese people, this type of behaviour causes real losses in the economy. Millions of Ringgit has already been lost in the share prices of Magnum and Sports Toto. I am sure some of you Chinese readers here have lost money as well.

These are real losses. You have become poorer.

Today the KLCI is down again, another 2.0 points.



Believe me this is just the beginning. And it is only 12 days since they took over. Dont know what else they will do in another 12 days. Or 12 months.

Now let me tell you the real story.

There are the by-elections at Padang Serai (Parliament) and Tioman (State DUN).

The Chinese vote for PH has reached its max. Maybe over 95% Chinese already voted for PH.

So now the PH has to attract the Malay votes. And in Padang Serai and Tioman the Malay vote is the large majority.



So they are playing religious sentiments. That is why you see the haram this, I can cancel that, haram money, illicit money etc.

Someone is also keeping a greedy eye on the 3.5 million Malay UMNO members. His friend is the president of Umno. Umno has already been given SIX Minister posts. Plus DPM it means Umno actually has SEVEN Minister posts.

Playing to Malay sentiments. Playing to religious sentiments.

This is just the beginning. A leopard cannot change its spots. If it can change its spots then it becomes a chameleon.

Finally Chinese people, here is the lion again. It is laughing at you. I think this lion will not stop laughing. At you.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

