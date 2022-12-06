‘IF THERE IS A PLAN TO TOPPLE NEW GOVT, THEN THAT IS GOOD’ – BUT AS OF NOW, MUHYIDDIN SAYS NO KNOWLEDGE OF SUCH MOVEMENT – ‘ IN THE FUTURE I DON’T KNOW WHAT WILL HAPPEN… MAYBE SOME MPs MAY FEEL UNCOMFORTABLE… ARE THEY GOING TO MAKE CERTAIN DECISIONS? ONLY GOD KNOWS’

KULIM: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin denied knowledge of any movement to topple the newly formed government as suggested by Arau PN Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

Muhyiddin said for the time being, PN had accepted the reality that the federal government is formed but remained open to the possibility of taking over in the future.

“I don’t know, ask Datuk Seri Shahidan if is there a plan or not, if he is right (that there is a plan) then that is good.

“So as far as today, we accept the reality but in the future I don’t know what will happen,” he said in a press conference after attending a PN mega rally for the Padang Serai parliamentary election campaign at Taman Selasih here last night.

Muhyiddin acknowledged that some MPs might not be able to embrace the newly formed unity government and may choose to go against it.

“Maybe some members of parliament are thinking about the Cabinet (appointments) and the current government. They may feel uncomfortable.

“I have also received information that they feel awkward and so on. Are they going to make certain decisions? Only God knows,” he added.

Yesterday a news portal reported Shahidan as saying there were plans to topple the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and replace it with PN government.

Shahidan was also reported as saying the newly formed Cabinet would not last long and that PN commands impressive support from the ground.

NST

