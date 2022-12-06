MUHYIDDIN GIVES ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR THE PERFECT SMACK-DOWN – DON’T CHALLENGE YOU ON RM530 BIL FUNDS? THEN YOU BETTER ASK ZAFRUL, WHOM YOU SO FOOLISHLY APPOINTED MINISTER DESPITE HIS LANDSLIDE LOSS, ABOUT IT – ‘JUST CALL TENGKU ZAFRUL TO COME TO YOUR OFFICE IN THE MORNING, ASK HIM WHETHER IT’S TRUE MUHYIDDIN HAD TAKEN THE RM600 BILLION’

Ask Tengku Zafrul on RM530bil spent by PN govt, Muhyiddin tells Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Muhyiddin Yassin has told Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to ask Tengku Zafrul Aziz whether there was any misappropriation of funds in the RM530 billion spent by the PN-led government.

The Perikatan Nasional chairman pointed out that Tengku Zafrul, who was given the finance portfolio in his administration, is the international trade and industry minister in Anwar’s Cabinet.

“Just call Tengku Zafrul to come to your office in the morning, ask him whether it’s true Muhyiddin had taken the RM600 billion.

“They accuse me (of misappropriating) RM600 billion. But when I was the prime minister, we actually spent RM530 billion, not RM600 billion, to help the people.

“I’m ready to be brought before the courts anytime,” Muhyiddin said at a PN ceramah in Padang Serai last night.

He said Anwar could also summon the Treasury’s secretary-general over the matter, reiterating that the RM530 billion allocated in eight different stimulus packages only involved RM80 billion in government expenditure.

He maintained that Putrajaya’s expenditure was by the book, and pointed out that Anwar was in the opposition when the Dewan Rakyat passed several bills related to this.

“I want to ask (Anwar), has he met the Treasury’s secretary-general to be briefed? Get briefed first, don’t make reckless accusations,” he said.

At a press conference yesterday, Anwar said he had been informed by finance ministry officials that there was a serious violation of standard procedure in Putrajaya’s expenditure under Muhyiddin’s stewardship.

The prime minister said this included excessive procurements and high mark-ups. FMT

