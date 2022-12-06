MUHYIDDIN GIVES ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR THE PERFECT SMACK-DOWN – DON’T CHALLENGE YOU ON RM530 BIL FUNDS? THEN YOU BETTER ASK ZAFRUL, WHOM YOU SO FOOLISHLY APPOINTED MINISTER DESPITE HIS LANDSLIDE LOSS, ABOUT IT – ‘JUST CALL TENGKU ZAFRUL TO COME TO YOUR OFFICE IN THE MORNING, ASK HIM WHETHER IT’S TRUE MUHYIDDIN HAD TAKEN THE RM600 BILLION’

Ask Tengku Zafrul on RM530bil spent by PN govt, Muhyiddin tells Anwar

Muhyiddin Yassin says he is prepared to be brought before the courts over allegations of misappropriation of funds. 

PETALING JAYA: Muhyiddin Yassin has told Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to ask Tengku Zafrul Aziz whether there was any misappropriation of funds in the RM530 billion spent by the PN-led government.

The Perikatan Nasional chairman pointed out that Tengku Zafrul, who was given the finance portfolio in his administration, is the international trade and industry minister in Anwar’s Cabinet.

“They accuse me (of misappropriating) RM600 billion. But when I was the prime minister, we actually spent RM530 billion, not RM600 billion, to help the people.  

“I’m ready to be brought before the courts anytime,” Muhyiddin said at a PN ceramah in Padang Serai last night.

He said Anwar could also summon the Treasury’s secretary-general over the matter, reiterating that the RM530 billion allocated in eight different stimulus packages only involved RM80 billion in government expenditure.

He maintained that Putrajaya’s expenditure was by the book, and pointed out that Anwar was in the opposition when the Dewan Rakyat passed several bills related to this.

“I want to ask (Anwar), has he met the Treasury’s secretary-general to be briefed? Get briefed first, don’t make reckless accusations,” he said.

At a press conference yesterday, Anwar said he had been informed by finance ministry officials that there was a serious violation of standard procedure in Putrajaya’s expenditure under Muhyiddin’s stewardship.

The prime minister said this included excessive procurements and high mark-ups.  FMT

Don’t challenge me, Anwar tells Muhyiddin on RM600 billion funds

Anwar said based on the information obtained, there were some processes and procedures that were not followed by the PN government, adding that there were companies with family interests involved.

“So don’t challenge me. I want to focus on governing the country, driving economic growth and providing welfare for the people.

“But once we are challenged, we will have to look into things,” Anwar said in his first press conference as finance minister in Putrajaya today. 

Yesterday, Muhyiddin told a media conference after delivering a speech at the PN Grand Finale talk in conjunction with the Padang Serai election that Anwar should investigate the matter before making any statements.

Anwar, who is Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, questioned Muhyiddin on his statement when he was prime minister, calling it misleading.

“The statement is misleading, it is as if the government spent so much money for the people, (but) a large amount is actually EPF (Employee Provident Fund) money which belongs to the people. I commented on this two years ago in Parliament.

“The people thought the government was spending so much (for them). Now he (Muhyiddin) has admitted, actually, it was not the government’s money because the money is EPF money and money belonging to banks through the moratorium.

“But there are other tens of billions of ringgit, which shows there was a violation of the rules,” he said.

On a statement by  PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan asking the prime minister to provide evidence that Perikatan Nasional had received funding from gaming companies for the recent general election, Anwar advised him not to be hasty in issuing statements on the matter.

“Don’t be hasty because I am now the finance minister, I have the file,” he added. BERNAMA

