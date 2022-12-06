BARISAN Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday called for all quarters to defend the unity government led by Pakatan Harapan (PH), BN and other parties.

He said this coalition of political parties should be maintained for more than one term to make Malaysia great.

“Insya Allah (God willing) this cooperation is not just for five years, for 10 years, for 15 years (but longer), based on our sincerity to work together as one team, ‘a grand coalition’.

“The parties have come together to build a more glorious nation, and I am confident if this trend can be defended and the unity preserved, Insya Allah Malaysia will be greater,” he added.

The deputy prime minister was speaking at the Ayuh Malaysia mega ceramah for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat last night.

Zahid said he believed that under the unity government, Malaysia’s economy would become stronger, helping to overcome the cost of living problem and give foreign investors confidence to invest in the country.

He said if the prime minister passes the confidence test in parliament, the unity government supported by all races would become the strongest administration in the country’s history.

“New politics is not about race or religion. New politics in Malaysia needs a new political landscape where (people of) all races, all religions and all cultures are united as Malaysians,” he added.

Zahid urged voters in Padang Serai to vote for PH candidate Dr Mohamad Sofee Razak on polling day tomorrow.

Also present at the ceramah were PKR deputy president and Economic Affairs Minister Rafizi Ramli, PH secretary-general and Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail as well as state PH and BN leaders.

BN candidate C. Sivarraajh previously withdrew from the six-cornered contest and pledged support for Sofee. TMI

Accused of targeting Malay tycoons, PM Anwar says no intent to ‘destroy’ Syed Mokhtar’s empire

Anwar said he was bewildered by the portrayal that he was shaking down Syed Mokhtar and targeting other Malay-owned conglomerates.