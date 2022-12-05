PETALING JAYA: Kuala Selangor MP Dzulkefly Ahmad admits feeling surprised when the prime minister unveiled the Cabinet last Friday, but says he understands the challenges and restrictions Anwar Ibrahim faced in choosing his ministers.

The former health minister said he could have chosen to be negative over his omission from the Cabinet, but added that everyone must be positive for the sake of the new government.

“I do not want to take the matter to heart because I believe that the challenges our 10th prime minister is facing aren’t easy (to overcome).

“This isn’t a Pakatan Harapan government but a unity government. I believe this is the best decision for all,” he told FMT.

The Amanah strategic director believed that Anwar had other plans in mind for him to contribute to the nation’s development, especially in the healthcare sector, saying that he could serve in any platform given.

“Although he has dropped me, maybe he has thought about my role based on my experience and capabilities,” he said.

On Friday, netizens had questioned why Dzulkefly was omitted from the Cabinet while Tengku Zafrul Aziz, whom he had defeated in the Kuala Selangor seat, was made a minister.

Dzulkefly had been widely tipped for the health minister’s post having served in the position in Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Cabinet from 2018 to 2020.

On Saturday, he said he had no qualms about not being in the Cabinet, adding that he and Khairy Jamaluddin would support Dr Zaliha Mustafa, who was appointed to the post. FMT