Malay dailies Berita Harian and Harian Metro quoted an anonymous Prime Minister’s Office official saying that the senator is in Qatar, but did not specify his business there.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today chaired a special Cabinet meeting of the unity government at Perdana Putra here with all Cabinet ministers in attendance at 10am.

The Cabinet line-up, consisting of 28 ministers and two deputy prime ministers, was announced by the prime minister, who also takes the portfolio of finance minister, last December 2.

Tengku Zafrul was formerly the finance minister under Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s administrations.

He replaced the former senior minister of international trade and industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

The Fifa World Cup is currently ongoing in Qatar with two round-of-16 matches scheduled every day until Wednesday morning. The quarter-final matchups will then start on Friday night at 11pm.

Yesterday, England beat Senegal 3-0 to move into the quarterfinals where they will face World Cup champions France. MM

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MALAY MAIL

.

 