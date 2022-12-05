‘HALF MY SOUL IS DEAD’ – ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR LOSES RESPECT – AS HIS TRUE COLOURS START TO SHOW – EVEN HIS LONG-TIME LOYALISTS ARE ASHAMED OF ‘A VICTORY WITHOUT INTEGRITY’ – WHILE MUHYIDDIN SURPRISINGLY RETAINS HIS

PETALING JAYA: PKR’s Hassan Karim appears to have taken a swipe at his own party in a cryptic poem, expressing disappointment with it sacrificing its principles for the sake of power.
In a Facebook post, the Pasir Gudang MP said he believed party leaders when they said they would not compromise on their principles for the sake of winning power.
However, he said, he was shocked to find a different narrative recently with certain people speaking of “realpolitik” and being Macchiavellian.
Hassan admitted that he had been naive.
“I took a wooden box next to my bed and folded and kept every pamphlet and texts of my speeches which cried ‘Reformasi, reformasi’ for nearly a quarter of a century now.
“Now I am ashamed of myself. I am ashamed to speak these words of wisdom (kata-kata keramat) anymore.
“Half my soul is dead. I feel defeated amid a victory without integrity like this,” said the two-term MP.
After unveiling his Cabinet last Friday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had drawn flak for appointing Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as a deputy prime minister because of the Umno president’s ongoing court case.
Bersih had also slammed Anwar for taking on the finance portfolio, saying the PKR president had reverted to a “bad practice” started by Dr Mahathir Mohamad, continued by Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, and “grossly abused” by Najib Razak. FMT
Muhyiddin still has my respect, says Syed Saddiq
PETALING JAYA: Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin still has his respect despite the two being on opposite sides of the political divide.
Syed Saddiq said he is a firm believer of bipartisanship and that it is now time for both sides to focus on serving the people.
“Even though we are in different political parties, my respect for Muhyiddin remains. We must respect both our comrades and adversaries,” he said in a Facebook post.
He also shared a selfie he took with Muhyiddin at a recent meeting, saying that they spent two hours “catching up on life after the elections”.
According to Syed Saddiq, the Bersatu president was also his constituent in Muar.
“We need a strong and stable government with an effective opposition to turbocharge Malaysia forward. Time to focus on rebuilding Malaysia,” he said.
Syed Saddiq previously led Bersatu’s Youth wing before he left the party following the Sheraton Move and the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in which he served as youth and sports minister. He later formed Muda.
Before GE15, Muda formed a pact with PH to avoid any clashes between its candidates.
Syed Saddiq retained the Muar seat by a majority of 1,345 votes in a three-cornered fight against candidates from PN and Barisan Nasional. FMT
Muhyiddin accuses govt of silencing dissent, denies RM600b ‘theft’
He also denied allegations that he had misappropriated RM600 billion during his tenure as prime minister.
In a statement today, Muhyiddin said since becoming government, Harapan had not shied away from using the police against leaders who are not aligned with them.
“This is a clear attempt at silencing dissent.
“It is vastly different than their promises of institutional reforms to ensure major institutions such as the police are free of political interference,” he said in a statement.
Muhyiddin cited a police report lodged by Hulu Langat MP Sany Hamzan and accusations levelled by Digital Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil as examples.
He also claimed that Fahmi had previously stated that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had ordered police to investigate PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang over claims that the premier was an Israeli agent.
Muhyiddin added the police then denied that they were investigating Hadi.
Fahmi, in a statement on Nov 28, said Anwar had ordered police to probe slanderous remarks, such as accusations of the latter being an Israeli agent.
However, he did not name Hadi.
The next day, police issued a statement saying they were investigating Hadi over the remarks but later corrected it to say that they were investigating PAS’ Baling MP Hassan Saad over the matter.
However, police are questioning Hadi today over unspecified police reports made against the PAS president.
On the alleged RM600 billion graft, Muhyiddin said he was unsure how this figure came about.
He posits that it may refer to stimulus packages announced when he was prime minister, which totalled RM530 billion.
However, Muhyiddin said a considerable bulk of the RM530 billion in the stimulus was non-fiscal and was assistance in the form of Employee Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawals (RM145 billion), reduction in EPF contributions (RM10 billion) bank loan moratoriums (RM180 billion) and government guarantees for corporate loans (RM80 billion).
“It is not possible for me to misappropriate these funds as these are individual or bank monies which did not involve government spending,” he said, adding that he had no control over how the funds were spent.
As for aid that did involve government funds, Muhyiddin stressed that not a single sen went into his account.
“It does not make sense that aid for the people which go directly into their accounts can be misappropriated to my account,” the Pagoh MP added.
Muhyiddin said any misappropriation would have also been flagged by the National Audit Department and the Public Accounts Committee.
He also said the Finance Ministry would have all the necessary details and paperwork.
PN opponents claim that the coalition’s election campaign was unusually expensive, and questioned the source of funds – with some linking it to the alleged RM600 billion misappropriation.
Muhyiddin said those in the government now should stop pointing fingers and get to work.
“You are the government now, so act like a government,” he said. MKINI
