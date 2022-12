Zahid, Rafizi, Mat Sabu to share ceramah stage in Padang Serai

KULIM: Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will be giving a ceramah here tonight in support of Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for the Padang Serai parliamentary election, Sofee Razak.

Sharing the stage with the Umno president and newly appointed deputy prime minister will be PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu.

Zahid’s attendance at the PH ceramah will be his first since the formation of the unity government by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, which includes BN.

PH secretary general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Kedah PH chairman Mahfuz Omar, Kedah BN chairman Jamil Khir Baharom and BN’s former Padang Serai candidate C Sivaraj will also be making an appearance at the ceramah.