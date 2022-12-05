KUALA LUMPUR — Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim claimed that the current government would not last as Perikatan Nasional (PN) is working to ensure that it can take over Putrajaya, Malaysiakini reported.

“We are grateful, a good sign now is that the support towards PN is extraordinary. I congratulate Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet line-up. We accept what happened.

“So we are working so that this Cabinet will not last long and God willing we will return to rule based on the people’s mandate,” Shahidan was reported saying in a press conference, after a rally in Padang Serai.

Shahidan won Arau after defecting from Barisan Nasional (BN) and joining Perikatan Nasional (PN), following disagreement after not being named as a candidate for the said parliamentary constituency.

PN has been upping its criticism of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his unity government, especially after he named Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as one of his two deputy prime ministers, along with several others who had lost in the 15th general election (GE15).

Those who lost their seats in GE15 but were awarded Cabinet posts were PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution who lost the Kulim-Bandar Baru seat but was appointed home minister, and Umno’s Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz who lost Kuala Selangor but appointed international trade and industry minister.

Anwar has yet to name any deputy ministers.

His legitimacy will be tested in Parliament with a vote of confidence on December 19. MALAY MAIL

Hadi Awang called to give statement