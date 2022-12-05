Rafizi, in his maiden presser as minister this morning, said the move was to not dissatisfy any component parties within the unity government.

He argued that should the finance portfolio be given to either one of the leaders in the other parties, the PKR deputy president alluded that it could be misconstrued as a threat to them and cause problems within the administration.

“In my opinion, it is a difficult decision to make because when we have our own coalitions to form the government, of course, every component (parties) would want the finance minister post.

“If someone from Harapan becomes the finance minister, it would be a problem for BN. If it is given to BN, then there will be a problem for Harapan.

“Because it’s an extraordinary situation now, therefore, for me, the right decision at this point is for the prime minister to be the finance minister so there won’t be any issues with other coalitions (in the unity government),” he said in Menara Prisma in Putrajaya today. MKINI

Rafizi says plan to go after MACC chief nothing more than ‘soundbite’

PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli today said that his suggestion that a Pakatan Harapan should go after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief was nothing more than a “political soundbite”. In an apparent u-turn, the new economic affairs minister said his remarks were misread by the press and what he actually meant was that the new government should ensure that the anti-graft agency should operate without political interference. “It makes for a good political soundbite but what I meant was that should a new government take over, and it has, the priority is to make all agencies independent and by the law, not just Azam Baki or anyone else or even myself,” he told reporters today after clocking in for his first day at work in Putrajaya. During the election campaign, Rafizi had said that PH would go after Azam Baki for “political prosecution”, after MACC raided the minister’s company, Invoke Solutions Sdn Bhd. “After we win the election, we will look for Azam Baki, Insyallah. “I know Azam Baki is watching this. I hope when PH wins and we look for you, you won’t blame your brother again,” he was quoted as saying in reports. TMI

