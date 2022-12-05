COMPROMISE CABINET OR GIVE-AWAY CABINET? – ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR TRULY DISAPPOINTS WITH ‘80% DISCOUNT CHEAP SALES’ – NOW TOO SCARED TO SAY ANYTHING, HIS TOP YES-MAN, ANOTHER ‘LOSER’ SAIFUDDIN NASUTION, INSISTS BN’S SIVARRAAJH DESERVES SPOT IN GOVT FOR GIVING WAY TO PKR IN PADANG SERAI

C Sivarraajh, the BN candidate for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat, will be considered for a suitable role in the unity government under the leadership of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Pakatan Harapan secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said Sivarraajh (above) previously agreed to give way and unconditionally support the Harapan candidate to win in the election on Dec 7.

“Sivarraajh’s withdrawal was made unconditionally. But I’m convinced that, as a young leader, Sivarraajh deserves a spot.

“In a new government like ours, surely there are places that these young leaders deserve and we will consider it,” Saifuddin told reporters after attending a Harapan mega-political talk in Kulim last night, along with fellow attendees Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari, Sivarraajh and Harapan candidate Dr Mohamad Sofee Razak.

On Sivarraajh’s withdrawal from the election, Saifuddin said it was done following discussions among Harapan, MIC president SA Vigneswaran and BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said one of the reasons posed by Harapan in justifying BN’s withdrawal was Harapan’s agreement to give way to BN’s candidate in the Tioman state election in Pahang.

“So, in the spirit of the existing coalition government consisting of both these blocks in Tioman, Harapan withdrew, while in Padang Serai, Sivarraajh gave way and I have stressed repeatedly he did so unconditionally, just like the withdrawal in Tioman was done without any conditions,” he added.

On Anwar’s self-appointment of finance minister being the subject of debate by many parties, Saifuddin, who is also home minister, said the names proposed and presented to Yang di-Pertuan Agong had been done according to due process and with all matters taken into consideration.

“One decision of course has its pros and cons, and we went along with it as we are confident that with his experience, Anwar is able to lead this important ministry,” he added. BERNAMA

Anwar’s cabinet starting on the wrong foot?

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government which promised austerity and to do away with big entourages and welcoming parties started on the wrong foot – minutes after members of the cabinet were sworn in on Saturday afternoon.

Just around the corner from Istana Negara, where Anwar’s ministers were sworn in, a large group of civil servants were at the Ministry of International Trade and Industry for its newly minted minister, Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz to make his appearance.

The crowd waited for him to do what Bernama described in a video clip as: “menyumpurnakan majilis simbolik ‘clock-in’ sempena hari pertama beliau bertugas” (Officiating a symbolic clock-in ceremony to mark his first day in office).

Was this ceremony necessary? Even if it was, couldn’t it have waited till Monday? Or was it a carry-forward of the campaigning period when candidates moved around with a train of supporters in tow?

What was the hurry? To silence critics and detractors who expressed disappointment over Zafrul’s appointment despite his defeat at the recent polls? Was it a show to tell the world he enjoys the support of government servants?

Was this all done at his request by some senior official who is used to taking orders from politicians and is someone who wanted to curry favour and show his ability to marshal his subordinates at short notice?

Newly appointed minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz at the Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

It all smells of political patronage where lesser mortals pay homage to the leader. Has it started creeping into the new government? Despite calls to do away with such activities, it continues – a sign of the patronage and master-servant relationship which is entrenched among government servants.

I don’t know how many senior officers had to cancel their weekend plans and were ordered to attend this so-called ceremony to “pay homage to the new boss” when Saturday is a non-working day.

By contrast, Anwar clocked in at 9am at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in Putrajaya on Friday, after being sworn into office by the King the day before. He was met by the chief secretary to the government, Zuki Ali.

(L-R) Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali, and Attorney General Idrus Azizan Harun.

Despite the PM’s promise to do away with officialdom, it is apparent that the mindsets of some ministers and the civil service have not synced or some are deliberately defying the call.

Yes, change can sometimes be difficult to make but it has to be done and it must start with the civil service.

I have always argued that civil servants must stand up to their political bosses if they feel that certain orders and requests breach government regulations.

For example, Anwar has decreed that questionable procurements and approval without tender must no longer be practised and that there cannot be any room for leakages and corruption in the public sector.

Will they be able to tell off bosses who want tenders to be given to their cronies instead of going through the proper procedures?

Evidence has been adduced in the court of senior civil servants being ordered to carry out irregular and unlawful practices resulting in certain parties being able to get procurement contracts.

In his first meeting with PMO staff last week, Anwar called on all civil servants to work alongside his administration, acknowledging that it is impossible for ministers to achieve success without the civil service.

Anwar at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Having previous experience working in various ministries, the 10th prime minister said he benefitted from the views and ideas brought forward by civil servants.

The prime minister also said he will also advise his soon-to-be-appointed cabinet members to forge good working relations with civil servants.

“I will be sure to remind them to respect the process,” he said.

Either the ministers have yet to be reminded or some just cannot groove with the new systems or are still tied to the old structure where their word is the command to civil servants.

WRITER – R NADESWARAN – MKINI

– Bernama / MKINI

