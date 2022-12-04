GUAN ENG’S DOG FLUFFY DIES – WHILE ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR WISHES HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO WIFE AZIZAH – A DAY AFTER TIN KOSONG’S DISASTROUS CABINET UNVEILING

PM Anwar wishes happy birthday to wife Wan Azizah

KUALA LUMPUR: “Without Azizah by my side, I would not have been able to undertake such a great responsibility at this time,” this was what Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said as he celebrated his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail’s birthday on Saturday (Dec 3).

Anwar said that Wan Azizah was such a strong, loving and dedicated individual, woman and wife, as well as a mother who was tireless in providing love and care.

My dog fluffy passed away. She was nearly 14. Rushed back from kl to say my final goodbye. The whole family is heartbroken after losing our faithful companion. We will miss you dearly. 💔 pic.twitter.com/ESLshi7ndK — Lim Guan Eng (@guanenglim) December 4, 2022

“I am always grateful. I pray that Azizah is always under His protection. Happy birthday,” he said.

Anwar also uploaded a photo taken during his first media conference as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister on Nov 24.

Wan Azizah, who is a former deputy prime minister, celebrated her 70th birthday yesterday. Wan Azizah and Anwar married on Feb 28, 1980, and are blessed with six children. – Bernama