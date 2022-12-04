PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has lashed out at Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin for describing Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet as “the most disappointing”.

In a Facebook post, Zahid said Muhyiddin and his allies should learn to be a formidable opposition instead of complaining.

“Muhyiddin and his allies should feel embarrassed for being seen as power hungry to the extent of defying the Malay rulers. They should instead look to the example set by DAP, which has put the interest of the nation above any individual or party,” he said.

Kerajaan yang ditubuhkan ini merupakan sebuah kerajaan yang rapuh atas faktor tidak cukup jumlah majoriti. Tambahan pula terdapat jemaah menteri yang dilantik merupakan kalangan yang disebut oleh pemimpin Pakatan Harapan sendiri sebagai perompak dan penyamun. pic.twitter.com/838CN3TyEi — Abdul Hadi Awang (@abdulhadiawang) December 3, 2022

The King had consented to Anwar’s appointment as prime minister following discussions with the Malay rulers on Nov 24.

Zahid also mocked Muhyiddin, telling him to accept the reality that he has failed to become the prime minister.

He added that the Bersatu president, in criticising Anwar for holding the finance portfolio, was being short-sighted as the country needed a leader that had successfully managed the country’s economy in the past.

The Bagan Datuk MP pointed out that Anwar had previously received highly-regarded accolades from international media, including “best finance minister” by the Euro Money magazine and “Asia’s best finance minister” by the Asia Money magazine.

“Anwar was also named The Asian of the Year and Malaysia was once regarded as an Asian Tiger when he was finance minister. Surely investors would feel more confident with Anwar at the helm of the ministry,” he said.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin slammed Anwar’s new Cabinet line-up, describing it as the “most disappointing in the nation’s history”.

Muhyiddin said that by appointing kleptocrats into the Cabinet, Anwar has sacrificed the principles of good governance which he promoted during the general election (GE15) campaign.

He was referring to Zahid’s appointment as one of two deputy prime ministers in Anwar’s unity government. Zahid has also been appointed rural and regional development minister.

Zahid has been charged with 47 counts of corruption, criminal breach of trust (CBT) and money laundering.

Muhyiddin also criticised Anwar for taking on the finance minister portfolio, adding that this will erode the people’s as well as investors’ trust in his leadership.

In response, digital communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said Muhyiddin had forgotten that this was not a Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, which would allow the prime minister to appoint whoever he pleased. FMT

DPM Zahid will strengthen grip on Umno, say pundits

AHMAD Zahid Hamidi’s appointment to deputy prime minister will allow him to regain his influence and power base in Umno after being blamed for Barisan Nasional’s poor performance in the general election, analysts said. They told The Malaysian Insight that Zahid could now stride confidently into the Umno polls without being pressured to step down. Political observer Sayuti Omar said Anwar Ibrahim was right to appoint Zahid as his deputy to ensure the stability of his unity government. “Zahid’s position in Umno will surely get stronger even though he faces many court charges. It is Umno’s tradition that when you get a position in the cabinet, especially a top position like deputy prime minister, you will get the support you need. “This will also strengthen the government led by Anwar. It brings stability and it is a win-win situation for Anwar and his old friend Zahid. “Yes it does not look good on paper but it is the best solution and we have to accept it to allow the government to function,” said Sayuti. Zahid is one of two deputy prime ministers chosen by Anwar but his appointment has received mixed reactions from the public as the BN chief faces 47 graft charges. Zahid is also the rural and regional development minister. It is widely felt that Zahid’s appointment contradicts Anwar’s anti-corruption stance, while others viewed the pick as a necessary evil to ensure stability in a government made up of political rivals. In a Facebook post following his appointment, Zahid said cabinet appointments should not be viewed as the “spoils of war” but a huge responsibility. The Umno president said he was humbled to be appointed to the position. Umno members led by Batu division head Yahaya Mat Ghani (left) call for the party president to step down following the party’s dismal performance in the 2022 general election, at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, on November 21, 2022. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, December 4, 2022. Good for Zahid Academic Dr Mazlan Ali said Zahid’s prospects looks bright as he enters Umno polls next year. “He will get the support he needs. Because in Umno, when you hold an important portfolio, members, division leaders and so on will back you. “This is especially important now when Zahid is receiving a lot of pressure from many Umno leaders to resign. Zahid has an advantage and will get more resources. His future is bright,” said Mazlan. Several BN and Umno leaders urged Zahid to step down days after the coalition lost badly in the general election. Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi was among those calling Zahid to resign, saying it was clear the Malays have rejected Umno. Kota Raja Umno Youth chief Sheikh Weshal Sheikh Ahmad said Zahid must take full responsibility for BN’s defeat. Khairy Jamaluddin also called for Zahid to relinquish his post. The former health minister said Umno reform should start immediately. MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon said his party had lost confidence in Zahid and urged him to make way for someone new to lead the coalition. Former MIC vice-president C. Sivarraajh urged Zahid to “take a rest and let others lead”. Meanwhile, Hisomuddin Bakar of Ilham Centre said Zahid and his faction would do well in the party polls next year. “Zahid’s camp can go into Umno polls with confidence. If Zahid had not been appointed to the cabinet or if BN had decided not to join the unity government, Zahid’s days would have been numbered. “But with Zahid as DPM, Umno can regain its strength after GE15 loss,” said Hisomuddin.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.