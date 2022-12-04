‘HE IS FIRING RACIAL & RELIGIOUS SENTIMENT IN HIS SPEECHES’ – KEDAH REP WARNS AGAINST HIS OWN STATE’S MB SANUSI – ‘THE WAVE BROUGHT BY PN IS A DANGER TO OUR COUNTRY TODAY’ – SO WHERE’S THE ANTI-HATE SPEECH ACT MOOTED BY PAKATAN – LOOKS LIKE ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR & CO HAD BETTER GET MOVING FAST

Kedah rep accuses Sanusi of using racial rhetoric

PADANG SERAI: A Kedah assemblyman has accused state Perikatan Nasional chief Sanusi Md Nor of using racially-charged rhetoric while campaigning for the PN candidate in the Padang Serai parliamentary election.

The assemblyman, Asmirul Anuar Aris, a former state executive councillor, said calls for PN to stop making racially-charged comments appeared to have fallen on deaf ears.

“The wave brought by PN is a danger to our country today. If you look at Sanusi in his campaigns, he is firing racial and religious sentiment in his speeches,” Asmirul said at a ceramah last night.

“PN is blowing up these sentiments, especially among youths, and these youths are taking it to the streets. If you look at (Sanusi’s) videos, it is so dangerous to Kedah and the country,” Asmirul said.

Kedah PH chief Mahfuz Omar also said such content on TikTok and other social media platforms ought to be red flagged as it was deeply divisive and only pushes a “us against them” rhetoric.

FMT has contacted Sanusi for comment.

In the Padang Serai election, Sofee Razak of PH, Azman Nasruddin of PN and independent candidate Ananda AK appear to be the only ones in the race after Barisan Nasional and Warisan said they would support the PH candidate.

Polling takes place on Dec 7 to choose a new MP to replace M Karupaiya of PH who died three days before polling in the general election last month.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

