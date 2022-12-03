Newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on all quarters to stop acts that could provoke anger, in order for the government to carry out its agenda of serving the people.

Taking to Facebook following the cabinet unveiling by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim last night, Zahid said he was humbled to be entrusted with the position.

“Thank you for the prime minister’s trust in me, and my colleagues in BN, to be in the cabinet.

“This trust is not spoils of war, but a heavy responsibility amidst a challenging global economic outlook,” wrote the Bagan Datuk MP.

Zahid will also lead the Rural and Regional Development Ministry, aside from the deputy prime minister’s post.

Elaborating, he said he was confident the government will be able to handle any challenges for Malaysians and the country.

“This is provided all quarters cease provocations and acts that can cause anger among the people.

“Let’s not disrupt peace and unity in the society, as well as the government’s efforts to improve the country’s economy,” said the BN chairperson.

Zahid, who is also the Umno president, further called for all Malaysians to come together to pave a brighter future, and put a stop to political instability that has caused the country much damage.

Although he did not specify to who he was directing his message, it comes in the midst of criticisms by various quarters over his appointment, as he still has corruption charges pending against him in the court. MKINI

