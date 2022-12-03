THE FUTURE IS HERE – THE TRUE COLOURS OF ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR THAT CRITICS HAVE LONG WARNED ABOUT EXPLODE INTO THE OPEN – WHEN THOSE WHO LOSE ELECTIONS BECOME MINISTERS, WHAT’S THE POINT OF HOLDING ELECTIONS – AND WHEN THOSE LIKE AMANAH’S VERY CAPABLE DR DZUL, WHO WON BY A THUMPING MARGIN, ARE NOT GIVEN A ROLE – IS IT REALLY ‘REALPOLITIK’ OR JUST ‘JEALOUS POLITICS’

THOSE WHO LOST ELECTIONS BECOME MINISTERS. PLUS THE FUTURE IS HERE.

The KDN fellow (PKR) had lost in the elections. 
So did the MITI fellow (UMNO).
So did the Foreign Affairs fellow (UMNO). But all three have got Cabinet positions now. They will be appointed Senators.In comparison Dr Dzul the Amanah guy won big but he is not in the Cabinet.
This Cabinet certainly strengthens UMNO and also the position of its president. Without a doubt the president will prevail at the upcoming Umno party elections.  

The other interesting appointment is the Minister of Education. The first woman Minister of Education. Here she is:


She is a graduate of the Fakulti Pengajian Islam and also the Law Faculty at UKM. But what is the connection?

She is MP for Nibong Tebal in Perak and the Ketua Wanita of the PKR. 

She is also the daughter of the late Sidek Fadzil who was the former president of ABIM or Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia. 

The future is here indeed.

WILL DAP BECOME MCA 2?

 

They appear fierce in the picture only.    

DAP won 40 seats, the biggest party in PH. But they got only FOUR Cabinet posts. 

UMNO won only 22 Parliamentary seats but they got seven Minister slots, including DPM.

It looks like 2nd Class citizen is a choice.

RACIAL COMPOSITIONMalay: 16 Ministers
Chinese: 5 Ministers
Indian: 1 Minister
Others (Sabah Sarawak natives): 6 Ministers
Total: 28 Ministers

PARTY COMPOSITION
PKR: 8 Ministers
UMNO: 7 Ministers
DAP: 4 Ministers
PBB: 3 Ministers
Amanah: 2 Ministers
PDP: 1 Minister
PRS: 1 Minister
UPKO: 1 Minister
Independent: 1 Minister
Total: 28 Ministers

Some puzzles in Anwar’s cabinet

FROM all accounts, Anwar Ibrahim’s first cabinet was as difficult to pick as his journey to be prime minister of Malaysia. Both bear testimony to his acumen and persistence in working out a means to an end.

Naming Umno president and Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as a deputy prime minister and rural development minister was a no-brainer.

Without Zahid, Anwar would not be prime minister. With Zahid as minister for rural development there is an opportunity to win back the rural vote from the “Green Wave” that shredded Umno in the November 19 general elections.

Ditto for Amanah president Mohamad Sabu as agriculture minister. Both these portfolios are critical for Pakatan Harapan and BN to reach out to rural voters in upcoming state elections and the next general election.

But Zahid is a lightning rod for criticism with 47 more charges to face in court. Two others facing charges – DAP’s Lim Guan Eng and Muda’s Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman – are not in the Anwar cabinet which could mollify critics.

And who knows, if BN will eventually be dissolved with Umno joining PH. After all, BN”s MCA and MIC with three MPs between them did not get a place in the Anwar cabinet.

Any of those three or others from DAP could have taken up posts without the need for Anwar to nominate four senators in the Dewan Negara to fill as many ministerial slots.

It is understandable why Anwar made Saifuddin Nasution Ismail a senator. He lost the Kulim-Bandar Baharu federal seat but is an Anwar loyalist trusted to be a powerful home minister. It makes sense for PKR to hold that strategic ministry that is responsible for internal security, immigration and prisons.

Or even BN secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir – who supported Anwar in his Umno days – as the foreign minister or even Chief Syariah Court Judge Mohd Naim Mokhtar as religious affairs minister as those require some experience and aptitude.

Yet, what makes Umno’s Tengku Zafrul Tengku Aziz so special? He lost in the polls, he was a senior member of the last two governments, one that allegedly spent billions under the cover of the emergency.

Did he stand out in both underwhelming governments before the GE? Given his senior position in the economic management of the country, does his selection mean that there will be no accounting of funds spent during the emergency?

Can Anwar rationalise placing an electoral loser in his Cabinet while the winner of the closely-fought Kuala Selangor seat that is part of his original 82-seat tally gets nothing? Ditto for Zambry actually although his coalition post does count for something. 

Dzulkefly Ahmad is an articulate and intelligent MP who stayed on for the GE to ensure PH had its numbers. But he gets nothing while the loser gets to be a senator and minister again?

Perhaps it would have been best to return Tengku Zafrul to the corporate sector where he excelled in the past as a banker.

Of course, BN needs to be accommodated but it does have other MPs, apart from the MCA-MIC trio. How about Johari Ghani, former second finance minister? Wouldn’t he make a better choice as trade minister?

Or even as tourism minister in place of Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s Tiong King Sing who was formerly a special envoy in the past two governments.

His credit is being the first to pull out of the Muhyiddin government that led to its eventual collapse in 2021. His other credit is leading a group of BN MPs to Taiwan in September 2008 to prevent Anwar from forming the government because he then “had the numbers”.

Malaysia needs a compact and hard-working cabinet, as Anwar has promised. But he needs to explain his choices and set out their mandates and targets or his government could go the way of others and not last its full term.

Malaysians have high hopes for the 148 duly elected MPs that form the Anwar government. Don’t break their trust and hopes.  TMI

Realpolitik the order of the day

IT’S certainly not a perfect Cabinet line-up. Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been pulled from all sides – including by some powerful figures – who insisted on their choice of representatives in Cabinet.

The Prime Minister took a longer-than-expected time to finalise his list as party members and partners in his new unity government bombarded his phone with messages and suggestions.

There were endless meetings which dragged late into the night as the deadline approached.

Even his 5pm press conference to announce the Cabinet had to be postponed to 8.15pm – and even that began late.

Anwar had to honour his pledge for a leaner Cabinet and balance it with the demands of his partners.

Anwar may have had to plough through some horse-trading and perhaps even appeared to be weak, but the reality is his predecessors took a longer time than he did to decide.

Many may have forgotten that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad took 11 days to complete his full line-up after GE14 in 2018.

Anwar is in a more complicated position. Despite having a two-thirds majority in Parliament, Malaysia is in uncharted waters.

The country has never had a unity government before comprising partners who just fought a bruising election against each other.

Many openly pledged not to work together and tore each other to bits on the campaign trail.

But they are now strange bedfellows in the same government and a period of adjustment is needed.

The period of instability and uncertainty will probably cause some turbulence, but rational-minded Malaysians want this government to work.

The alternative, with many hard-line theological politicians, seems unpalatable – perhaps even dangerous for a multi-racial country like Malaysia.

After the race riots in 1969, the Barisan Nasional government was formed which included the then opposition PAS and Gerakan.

It was not called a unity government but the then-coalition government worked and functioned effectively under Tun Abdul Razak.

Fast forward to 2022 and Anwar is sitting on the hot seat. Besides having to face a strong Malay and religion-centric Opposition, PAS who has 49 MPs, will continue to throw doubt on his leadership.

Already, the Islamist party has used the narrative that the Pakatan Harapan government is dominated by the DAP.

Like it or not, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has thrown Pakatan a lifeline for Anwar to be Prime Minister and lead the Federal government. Anwar is indebted to him as without Zahid, he wouldn’t be there.

Zahid’s inclusion has earned the wrath of Pakatan members but let’s not forget that he faces the same from Barisan parties.

We do not live in a perfect and idealistic world. Realpolitik is the order of the day. Politicians say things they do not mean, and to paraphrase Italian philosopher Niccolo Machiavelli, the end justifies the means.

Anwar’s decision to be Finance Minister has invited criticism but he had little choice as he needed to fend off the pressure from personalities who wanted the powerful post badly.

There has also been backlash over the inclusion of former banker Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who lost the contest for the Kuala Selangor parliamentary constituency.

But this is not a new practice. Previously, those who had lost in elections have been made senators and appointed as ministers.

This time, PKR’s Saifuddin Nasution, who lost his bid for the Kulim Bandar Baharu seat, now heads the powerful Home Ministry while Barisan secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, who was defeated in Lumut, is now the Foreign Minister.

For some reason, Zafrul has been targeted but like former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin, both are young talents that Malaysia needs.

Both unfortunately lost in GE15. Likewise, it is sad that PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar lost to PAS in Permatang Pauh.

But the inclusion of popular Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh is welcome although given her personality, she would be more suitable as tourism minister rather than Youth and Sports Minister.

Sarawakian leader Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, who is Tourism Minister, is more cut out for an economy-related portfolio although it can be argued that tourism is a crucial revenue-earner.

It is also good to note that Anwar has decided to not to go with a politician as Religious Affairs Minister and chose a learned Islamic scholar instead.

Under the previous administration, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob had a minister from PAS in charge of religious affairs.

They are bright sparks in Malaysian politics that are ready to cut across the political divide and practise bipartisan politics in a mature manner.

Not many, like Zafrul, are ready to leave high-paying positions in the corporate world for politics. How many of us – who prefer to whine – are prepared to take up such a bold move?

It is important that Anwar now focuses on facing the headwinds of 2023. He has correctly placed emphasis on the economy, cost of living and food security, which will affect the people the most.

Besides the economy, the government needs to prove that it can deliver. If it does, it will not need to turn their attention to politicians who rely on race and religion to win support.

There should also be no place for the politics of revenge and vindictiveness by the new appointees – so leave the civil servants alone.

Malaysians want to see the end of corruption, a better education system, healthy economy, fairer government and one that can make Malaysians feel proud of their country again.  ANN

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/ THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / ANN

