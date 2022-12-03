YES, MUHYIDDIN – ANWAR SOLD OUT VOTERS’ TRUST – BY PICKING A ‘KLEPTOCRAT’ FOR DPM, A ‘LOSER’ FOR HOME MINISTER & HIMSELF AS FINANCE MINISTER – BUT YOU DID WORSE! YOU PICKED RACISTS, RELIGIOUS EXTREMISTS & SNAKEHEADS FOR PARTNERS – WISE UP IF YOU WANT TO WIN GE16! BIGOTS & RACISTS WON’T BRING VICTORY BECAUSE MALAYSIANS FEAR THESE MORE THAN THIEVES, PLUNDERERS & ‘TIN KOSONGs’

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has “pawned” the principles of good governance as preached during the election campaign when he appointed a “kleptocrat” to the cabinet.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin said this today, in reference to the appointment of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as the deputy prime minister.

“This is the most disappointing cabinet line-up in the country’s history, when a person who has been told to enter his defence on 47 charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT), corruption, and money laundering, is appointed DPM.

“Anwar’s act is akin to selling the country’s dignity so that he can remain the prime minister,” the Pagoh MP said in a statement on Facebook.

Muhyiddin (above, right) further stated that the “kleptocratic cabinet”, which was formed by cheating the rakyat’s mandate, has no legitimacy to function as the country’s highest executive body.

‘Reform agenda rings hollow’

The former prime minister zeroed in on Anwar holding the Finance Ministry portfolio, which he said could lead to the centralisation of power and large-scale misappropriation, similar to the 1MDB scandal.

“How can the rakyat and investors trust Anwar’s leadership, when he has clearly lied to the whole world about his anti-graft, institutional reform, and people’s welfare agenda?

“His reform agenda rings hollow when he could not even stand up in defence of his own party’s struggle to fight against corruption, and promote good governance.

“His worth as a true leader worthy of respect and dignity is now highly questionable,” Muhyiddin added.

The Bersatu president alleged that MPs who are renowned for “extreme chauvinism” have also been appointed to head certain ministries, which he predicted would court controversy. Muhyiddin did not mention names.

“We can expect extremely racist policies to be introduced. Our country’s system has been spoilt when a morally bankrupt individual has been appointed to be at the helm, and a corrupt individual, to be in the cabinet.

“The responsibility and compassion towards the people have gone and the rakyat has also lost trust in the country’s leadership,” he added.

